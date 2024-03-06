School Committee approves stricter cellphone policy for Brockton High School

The state’s largest high school has been thrust into the spotlight after repeated episodes of violence led four School Committee members to request that the National Guard be sent in to restore order. On Monday, a staff member was injured in a fight between students.

Under the new rules, students will have to place their phones in pouches that will be locked so they cannot access the devices during the school day. The policy was approved unanimously Tuesday and will be implemented in the coming months, said Jordan Mayblum, a spokesperson for the Brockton Public Schools.

The Brockton School Committee has approved a stricter cellphone policy at Brockton High School, where students have allegedly used phones to record fights that break out in the hallways between classes.

Addressing chaos and violence at Brockton High School

The school, which has nearly 3,600 students, has been facing critical staffing shortages amid a $14 million school budget deficit. At a school board meeting in February, teachers described frequent student fights and expressed concern for their safety.

A high number of teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes have left hundreds of students stranded in the cafeteria instead of being in class. Many school officials have said a small percentage of students are responsible for the bulk of the problems and have called for them to be disciplined more seriously.

Mayblum said the district is in the process of acquiring the cell phone pouches. Administrators “will work closely with teachers and incorporate their feedback to ensure the policy is effectively implemented,” Mayblum said.

Each student will be assigned a pouch and will be responsible for bringing it to school each day. Before the start of school, students will have to turn their phone off and place their device and earbuds inside the pouch and secure it in front of school staff. The students will keep the pouch with them throughout the day and can unlock it before they leave for the day.

The pouches are made by a company called Yondr, which was founded in 2014. Yondr’s system is also used at concerts, comedy shows, courthouses, and just about anywhere else where phone use is not allowed. As of May, nearly 50 schools in Massachusetts had partnered with the company, including Holyoke, Salem, Springfield, Chicopee, and Newton.

Brockton High School students will soon be required to place their phones in Yondr pouches during the school day.

In the 2021-22 school year, the use of cellphones for nonacademic purposes was prohibited in 76 percent of public schools in the United States, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Cellphone restrictions were most common in elementary schools (87 percent) and middle schools (77 percent), compared to 43 percent of high schools and secondary schools, the data showed.

In Massachusetts, more school systems are taking steps to limit students’ access to cellphones, said Thomas Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

“It’s very distracting for students,” Scott said. “Especially during classroom time — let’s not get distracted with all the communications.”

School districts have taken different approaches to limiting cellphone access. In January, for example, Lowell High School started requiring students to put their phones in lockboxes at the start of each class.

“It’s a sort of a growing consensus, that anything we can do to interrupt social media use during the school day” is a good thing, Scott said. “It has a positive impact on the school learning day and the school environment.”

In Brockton, school officials on Tuesday also discussed the possibility of having volunteers provide support to teachers and students.

“Following the directive provided by the School Committee, the district is beginning the work of establishing protocols and building an understanding of the needs of individual schools as well as how volunteers can help us meet those needs and have a sustainable, positive impact on students,” Mayblum said in an email.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.