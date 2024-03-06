Relationship agreements aren’t just for polyamorous couples

Wait – what’s going on? The “relationship agreement,” that’s what. They’re used mainly by people in polyamorous and ethical non-monogamous relationships. They’re like a prenup, except the goal is to prevent conflict by spelling out emotional and other needs ahead of time — rather than clean up its aftermath.

The rules are laid out: You can’t get matching tattoos with anyone but me, or call someone else “honey bee” or “boo,” for example. Or: You and your “comet” (aka occasional lover) can have sex, but can’t cuddle or go bowling. No dating my colleagues or my ex’s, and if your secondary partner meets your cousins, they have to be introduced as a “friend.”

Advertisement

The agreements often hint, no, scream, at so many possible triggers that an onlooker might wonder how polyamory could possibly work, when it’s hard enough to get along with just one other person, or even yourself.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

No dating anyone who lives inside I-495.

The agreements can be written or verbal and are not legally binding, and they are gaining attention as alternatives to traditional two-person relationships work their way further into society.

The structure of polyamorous relationships varies. In a “throuple,” for example, a couple starts dating a single person. A “quad” is when two polyamorous couples form a relationship with each other. If one person is dating two people separately it’s called a “vee.” Or, each member of a couple could have their own additional partner or partners.

The growing awareness and acceptance of alternative arrangements can be seen around Boston. In 2020, Somerville became the first municipality in the country to officially recognize polyamorous domestic partnerships, and last year passed an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect them. In 2021, Cambridge and Arlington also recognized such partnerships.

The cultural buzz was captured in a New Yorker headline in December: “Once the province of utopian free-love communities, consensual non-monogamy is now the stuff of Park Slope marriages and prestige television.”

Advertisement

Beyond the recent glow, though, some who are in the bubble of more traditional relationships may wonder about the practicalities of such arrangements, with their seemingly limitless variations on potential problems – including issues surrounding children and finances. But mental health experts who work with polyamorous clients and those who practice it themselves say that, from their perspectives, monogamy is the bigger challenge.

Splitting the bill when you're polyamorous Share WATCH: How do people with more than one partner divvy up their finances? Reporter Dana Gerber explains the challenges and solutions.

“For a lot of people, polyamory is where they are most comfortable,” said Elly Humphrey, a licensed mental health counselor and owner of Queer Therapy Boston, a telehealth practice that works with people navigating identity and relationship issues. “It’s being monogamous that feels like it has a lot of rules and restrictions.”

It’s just that those restrictions are often assumed, and not written down or explicitly stated.

Indeed, when a couple comes to Humphrey for help expanding their two-person relationship to allow for other partners, she often uses a relationship agreement worksheet that’s 16-pages long.

Its questions are aimed at eliciting what each partner is comfortable with the other person doing with their other partners. Is it ok to see a secondary partner on birthdays or holidays? What about dating a person who is cheating on their own partner (i.e. not in an ethical consensual non-monogamous relationship)? Can you get drunk with other partners? Which sexual acts are off-limits with your other partner or partners?

Advertisement

By definition, a big point of ethical non-monogamy is being open about those extra relationships. But that doesn’t necessarily mean people outside the relationship won’t cast judgment, and some agreements focus on keeping polyamory hidden from outsiders. As in: Secondary partners will be introduced to others as “friend.”

“It makes me sad that I don’t feel comfortable sharing,” said a therapist in Greater Boston who has been married to her husband for over a decade, and each has other partners, “but it’s a cost-benefit analysis.”

She and her husband were raised Catholic and met at church. Their parents are “good Christian people,’’ she said, “and I don’t want them thinking, ‘What’s wrong with my child? What did I do wrong?’”

Even more significant, she said, is the impact going public might have on the couple’s toddler. “Will other parents judge her? Will her teachers judge her? Will the kids be mean to her? Will she be punished for my decisions?”

(How and when the couple will tell their daughter is something they are working to get right, she said. “It’s dangerous to teach our daughter it’s ok for adults to ask her to lie or hide something.”)

Meanwhile, even as relationship agreements gain attention among the polyamorous, Kara Katz, a licensed independent clinical social worker with South Shore Family Health Collaborativehas a dream for everyone in any kind of relationship. “I wish relationship agreements would carry over to monogamous relationships.” she said.

Advertisement









Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.