Robert Card had traumatic brain injury before Lewiston shooting rampage, according to BU study

Robert R. Card II, the man who killed 18 people in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine in October before dying by suicide, had evidence of significant traumatic brain injury at the time of the shooting, according to findings from Boston University researchers released Wednesday by Card’s family.

The injuries likely contributed to Card’s symptoms, the researchers said in a statement.

They found no evidence, however, of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the condition that silently destroys the minds of athletes after years of repetitive hits and that can only be diagnosed after death.