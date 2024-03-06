Robert Card had traumatic brain injury before Lewiston shooting rampage, according to BU study

Robert R. Card II, the man who killed 18 people in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine in October before dying by suicide, had evidence of significant traumatic brain injury at the time of the shooting, according to findings from Boston University researchers released Wednesday by Card’s family.
The injuries likely contributed to Card’s symptoms, the researchers said in a statement.
They found no evidence, however, of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the condition that silently destroys the minds of athletes after years of repetitive hits and that can only be diagnosed after death.
Card was a US Army Reservist and a longtime instructor at an Army hand grenade training range, where it is believed he was exposed to thousands of low-level blasts.
“These findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models,” said Dr. Ann McKee director of the BU CTE Center, which is carrying out the post-mortem study of Card’s brain at the request of the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. “While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms.”
Card, 40, killed 18 and wounded more than a dozen in a rampage at a bowling alley and bar on Oct. 25.
