15-year-old boy arrested with loaded gun in South Boston, police say

Once the officer approached them , the teen and other person fled, and the officer began pursuing them, said police.

The chase began in the area of Dorchester Avenue when an officer saw the teen and another individual who matched the description of two people allegedly involved in a recent robbery, police said in a statement.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested following a foot chase during which he allegedly discarded a loaded gun inside an MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday morning, according to police.

During the chase, the officer observed one of the individuals discard a firearm inside the Andrew Square T Station, but they continued with the pursuit, the statement said.

At 10:22 p.m., the officer caught up to the teenager in the area of Boston Street and Ellery Street and placed him under arrest. Because he is a minor, the boy’s name was not released.

The teen will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and delinquent to wit, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to police.

The discarded firearm was later determined to be a Smith and Wesson M&P with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, according to police.

A second juvenile was stopped in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Alger Street, but was then released, said police.





