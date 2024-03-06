With local, state and federal partners, Providence is becoming a top destination to live, work and visit

But for far too long, our communities had been held back by inflation, increased costs and the lingering economic effects of the pandemic. On top of those hardships, many economists projected that the nation was on the verge of the next recession. I saw first-hand the devastating impact this had on our neighborhoods and knew that we needed to prepare for a post-pandemic world that ensures no one gets left behind.

By this point it should be no secret to anybody that has heard me speak that I think Providence has all the ingredients to be a world class city. Our vibrant arts and culture scene, diverse neighborhoods, innovative small businesses and world-renowned restaurants are no longer the secret they once were.

When I took office, I knew that we needed to come together with our local, state and federal partners to equitably rebuild Providence’s economy following the dramatic impact COVID-19 had on our families and local businesses. It was clear the moment I stepped into office that our current system was not sustainable. In my first budget I set out to support our neighborhoods and businesses that were left behind, while also sustainably and responsibly setting up our city for success over the long-term.

Today, Providence is rapidly becoming a hub for new economic growth. We are investing in our infrastructure, strengthening growing industries, supporting the development of new housing at every price point and ensuring our city is resilient to the impacts of climate change. We are getting back to the basics, paving our roads, fixing our sidewalks and prioritizing the issues Providence residents care most about. But we aren’t doing it alone.

President Biden has been an invaluable player in Providence’s success story. Under his “Investing in America” agenda, Providence has welcomed a historic surge in federal funding to rebuild our aging infrastructure, invest in our communities, support climate solutions and create good-paying jobs.

Since taking office in 2021, President Biden spearheaded the passage of landmark legislation that has supported communities in every corner of Rhode Island, and is putting this country and our city back on the right track. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is transforming the future of Providence, allocating resources for our arts, tourism and business sectors and providing critical support to rebuild key pieces of infrastructure across our city.

In response to the increase in flooding across our city, I prioritized strategic investments to build a more connected, environmentally responsible, and resilient Providence. Thanks to funding from the Biden administration, we have made essential repairs to the Hurricane Barrier, a $3 million-dollar project that will ensure Providence is better equipped to combat natural disasters for generations to come. This funding, in conjunction with President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which injected millions of dollars into water infrastructure projects across Rhode Island and in Providence, is building a safer, more sustainable Providence.

I promised our community that we would shift our focus to what matters most: listening to and addressing the needs of our community in order to build a City Hall that delivers the highest quality city services to every neighborhood. That begins with getting the basics done right, the first time. With the help of President Biden’s Invest in America agenda, we have the critical funding we need to finally begin repaving our roads and fixing our sidewalks, community requested infrastructure repairs that are long overdue. We are also using this funding to implement quality of life improvements that will have a lasting impact on our neighborhoods. Last year we enhanced our public spaces by allocating ARPA funding to improve and redevelop our recreation centers and offer free Wi-Fi in all of our parks.

These investments are making Providence a top destination for people to live, work and visit, and we’re just getting started. The Biden administration has shown an unwavering commitment to partnering with municipal leaders and supporting modern infrastructure fit for a true world-class city, and I am looking forward to four more years of progress and collaboration under his leadership. Together we are on our way to making Providence the best run city in the country.

Brett Smiley is mayor of the City of Providence.