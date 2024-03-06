‘Not at all’: Bernie Sanders says he won’t miss Kyrsten Sinema, rails against Donald Trump

After much speculation over whether Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would run for reelection this year after leaving the Democratic Party, the controversial lawmaker announced Tuesday that she would leave the Senate after this term, avoiding a three-way contest for the seat.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday — the same day voters across the country cast their ballots in Super Tuesday contests — the progressive senator spoke with Colbert on his late-night show. Sinema, who was expected to have a difficult time being reelected, had announced her decision earlier in the day.

Advertisement

In the midst of the pandemic three years ago, lawmakers worked with President Biden to address issues facing Americans, such as childcare, housing, and health care, and came up with the massive “Build Back Better” plan, said Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“We had 48 people in the Democratic caucus prepared to transform this country,” he said. “Two people — Sinema being one, [West Virginia Senator Joe] Manchin the other — refused to support us.”

“We couldn’t pass it,” he said. “So, no, I will not miss Senator Sinema.”

Sanders remained mum on whether he will seek reelection in the fall, saying only that he would make his decision known to voters “at the appropriate time.”

In the interview, the Vermont senator also shared his views on capitalism, his advice for Biden as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address on Thursday, and his thoughts on Donald Trump and his role in fomenting right-wing extremism nationwide.

Another four years with Trump in the White House would be a “disaster not only for our country, but I think the world,” Sanders said. A Trump presidency would hurt efforts against climate change, reduce reproductive freedoms, and further bestow tax cuts on billionaires, Sanders said.

Advertisement

“As somebody who has had the opportunity to run for president, and has been to every state in this country, this is the truth. There are decent people all over the place. People who love this country, who want to see us do well, who are sick and tired of this very bitter partisanship and the kind of hatred that we’re seeing today. And we got to bring those people to stand up and reclaim our country,” Sanders said.

Watch clips from the interview:









Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.