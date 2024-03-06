5 things to know about Katie Britt ahead of her Republican State of the Union response

Traditionally, the president’s opposing party delivers remarks in response to the annual address. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House spokesperson for former president Donald Trump, delivered the Republican rebuttal to Biden last year .

In a social media post , Britt said she was “grateful” to be chosen to speak following Biden’s Thursday address to Congress, adding that she will present a “candid conversation about the future of our nation.”

Alabama Senator Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address , House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn,” Britt said in a statement. “At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren.”

Here are five things you need to know about the first-term Alabama senator:

Youngest Republican woman elected to the Senate

The 42-year-old senator became the youngest Republican woman in history to be elected to the Senate when she won her seat in 2022. She’s also the first elected female senator from Alabama.

Republican leaders praised Britt as a prominent figure among a fresh wave of GOP legislators, highlighting her age.

McConnell, who announced last week that he would step down as the GOP Senate leader, said Britt’s rebuttal address will offer “a very different perspective” to working-class Americans in comparison to Biden.

“Senator Katie Britt is an unapologetic optimist, and as one of our nation’s youngest Senators, she’s wasted no time becoming a leading voice in the fight to secure a stronger American future and leave years of Washington Democrats’ failures behind,” McConnell said.

As a nod to the senator’s age, Johnson said Britt is “the only current Republican mom of school-aged kids serving in the Senate” and that she “is fighting to preserve the American Dream for the next generation.”

The senator’s rebuttal address comes amid backlash to her state’s top court IVF ruling

Britt’s appearance this week follows her home state’s Supreme Court ruling deeming that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. The decision has sparked a national controversy about in vitro fertilization and led several healthcare facilities to pause treatments.

Britt, who has described herself as “100 percent pro-life,” addressed the ruling in a statement to AL.com supporting the continued use of IVF.

“Make no mistake — defending life and ensuring continued access to IVF services for loving parents are not mutually exclusive,” Britt said.

She presented the issue during a Senate GOP conference meeting and communicated with Trump before the former president issued his statement supporting IVF following the court’s ruling.

Alabama lawmakers are expected to approve legislation on Wednesday that would shield IVF providers from lawsuits and criminal prosecution.

She has publicly sided with Trump

After rescinding his endorsement of Representative Mo Brooks, citing the congressman’s push to encourage Republicans to move past the 2020 election results, Trump endorsed Britt in the 2022 Alabama Senate primary runoff.

Britt took office last year following the retirement of Republican Senator Richard Shelby, whom she had previously served as chief of staff.

Britt, a potential vice presidential pick, endorsed Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump has gained support from both Alabama senators and all six state GOP House members following Britt’s endorsement in December.

In her op-ed in Yellowhammer News, she cited inflation, the fentanyl crisis, and illegal border crossings under Biden as her reasons for endorsing the former president.

“One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job — because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border — because he’s done it,” Britt wrote.

She serves on numerous committees

Prior to her Senate candidacy, Britt graduated from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law before practicing law in the state. She has held various staff roles for former senator Shelby, including chief of staff, deputy campaign manager, and communication director.

In her inaugural term, she is an informal adviser to McConnell’s leadership team. Britt’s other committee assignments include the Appropriations Committee; the Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee; and the Rules and Administration Committee, where she serves as a ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

Her husband played for the New England Patriots

Britt’s husband, Wesley Britt, is a former offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. He joined the NFL in 2005 upon being drafted by the San Diego Chargers.

A few months later, the Chargers released Britt, and he was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad the next day. He was then signed to the Patriots’ active roster in 2006.

Alyssa Vega can be reached at alyssa.vega@globe.com.