Nikki Haley expected to end presidential bid, clearing the path for Trump

Haley’s departure from the race will hardly re-shape the contours of a contest that former president Donald Trump has been dominating for months, but it will make him the presumptive nominee and rid the field of the last voice articulating a case against him as he attempts to bring the whole GOP apparatus under his control.

WASHINGTON — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, once a member of the Trump administration who became the last major candidate still standing against her old boss in the Republican presidential primary, on Wednesday is expected to suspend her campaign, The Boston Globe has confirmed.

Haley, a Tea Party upstart who governed South Carolina from 2010 to 2017 before serving as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, became Trump’s first major challenger for the Republican nomination when she jumped into the race in February 2023. But for much of the year she tread cautiously, chiding Republicans for spending too much or abandoning American allies abroad without building an explicit case against Trump, whose frontrunner status never faltered. And even as her campaign gathered steam, her supporters doubted she could actually beat the former president.

Her failure to catch fire in the race, even losing her home state, underlines how fundamentally the Republican party has shifted since her rapid political ascent nearly 15 years ago. Haley, once seen as the future of the party who delivered the Republican response to President Obama’s 2016 State of the Union address, has watched as longtime allies and her former constituents flock to Trump, leaving her currently on the outs of a party that has evolved away from her.

Still, it has only been in recent months that she began to attack the former president directly. She has called him “unhinged,” suggested he is selfish, and sounded Cassandra-like warnings about Trump driving moderate voters out of the Republican party and weakening the GOP’s prospects in the general election.

“You can’t threaten people. You can’t push them out. Because that is not a winning combination,” Haley warned last week at a campaign stop in Needham, Mass., referring to Trump’s promise that donors supporting her would be “permanently barred” from his political movement.

Her challenge to Trump, which long outlasted any realistic chance she had of beating him in the primary, still appeared to rile the Trump campaign. Sometimes it formally ignored her; other times, Trump called her “Bird brain,” made fun of her clothing and posted repeatedly about her on his own social media site.

Haley has been soundly defeated by Trump in every primary contest except for Vermont on Tuesday and one held in Washington, D.C. in early March — a victory that earned her the nickname “Queen of the Swamp” from the Trump campaign. Initially, it seemed, she might have room to grow. When Trump won just over half the vote in the Iowa caucuses, Haley came in third, narrowly trailing Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who suspended his campaign less than a week later. In New Hampshire, she won 43 percent of the vote to Trump’s 54 percent — her best result since the field narrowed to two.

But her candidacy has laid bare some weaknesses in Trump’s coalition, including the enduring reservations harbored by some moderate Republicans and independent voters, particularly in cities and suburbs — a theme she hit on repeatedly in the final days of her candidacy.

“If you look at the early states, he may have won them, yes, but he didn’t get 40 percent of the vote -- that’s no small number,” Haley said in Needham. “In Michigan, he campaigned there for 8 years. I campaigned there for 2 days, and we got 30 percent of the vote.”

(Her actual tally there was 26.6 percent; another 3 percent of Republicans in Michigan voted “uncommitted.”)

Haley’s poll numbers began ticking up last fall on the heels of strong debate performances — but she spent months locked in a battle for second place with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two, and their allies, spent millions of dollars against each other, vying to become the main Trump alternative while leaving the former president himself totally unscathed.

Her campaign was a direct rebuke to the isolationism sweeping through parts of the Republican party. She frequently brought up the need to keep sending aid to help Ukraine fight the invasion by Russia, and spoke often also of the dangers of adversaries like China and Iran. But just as Haley was on the campaign trail urging her party to embrace Ukraine and agree to a deal with Democrats to shore up border security, Trump urged members of his party to reject the deal -- and they listened.

It was not immediately clear what role Haley plans to play in the general election. In order to participate in RNC-sanctioned GOP debates, she had to sign a pledge promising loyalty to the eventual nominee -- but she recently seemed to back off that pledge. On Sunday, she told NBC’s Meet the Press that she has serious concerns about Trump, but “even more concerns” about Biden.

While campaigning, she categorically ruled out serving as Trump’s vice presidential nominee.

“I don’t care about a political future,” Haley often said while campaigning in South Carolina. “If I did, I would have been out by now.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed reporting.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.