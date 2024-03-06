Down-ballot races mattered more than the presidential race on Super Tuesday. Here are some examples why

Save a narrow, upset win for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley over Donald Trump in Vermont – the only state she won – it was that kind of night. Haley didn’t even have an election night party and is expected to drop out of the race later today.

After all, the presidential contests only gave one genuine surprise with little impact: a guy named Jason Palmer, from Maryland, defeated President Biden in American Samoa 51 votes to 40 votes. Palmer and Biden earned three delegates each toward the Democratic National Convention in the fall.

It turned out that Tuesday wasn’t all that “super,” at least in terms of the presidential race. In truth the further down the ballot – in races for governor or Congress – is where the real impact of a day when 15 states and an American territory on the general election is found.

But for positions lower on the ballot, the choices gave a gubernatorial nomination of a major state to a Holocaust denier, booted an Senator Elizabeth Warren protege out of Congress, and went a long way to decide which party will control the US House next year.

Here is a quick look at results from some key down-ballot contests on Tuesday.

Democrats have a solid night for prospects for taking back House

Democrats must flip at least four seats in order to win control of the U.S. House next year. Tuesday’s primary elections showed how much control they have over making that possibility a reality.

Among the items that cannot control: redistricting fights that dramatically changed maps in Alabama and North Carolina.

In Alabama, Democrats might pick up two seats as a result of court-mandated redistricting there. Redistricting in the state’s 1st Congressional District, in the Southern part of the state, lumped two Republican incumbents together. The more conservative of the two, Barry Moore, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, won the contest, meaning there is one fewer establishment-minded member among House Republicans. In the other redistricted seat, the 2nd Congressional District, both primaries are headed to a run-off contest, but the district voted for Biden in the 2020 election.

In North Carolina, however, the distribution of the congressional districts in the purple-ish state is expected to go from a 7-7 split between parties to a 10-4 Republican advantage. As a result, three Democratic incumbents there threw up their hands and aren’t running again, putting Democrats in an even deeper of a hole.

But the California primary results suggest they are set up to flip the House from that one state alone. The state’s primary system is unique. Candidates from both parties compete in the same primary election with the top-two candidates advancing.

This meant a lot of eyes were on competitive districts to see if there would be two Republicans or two Democrats advancing to the final, ensuring the party wins in the fall.

The most closely watched contest was in the state’s 22nd District, where Republican David Valadao, among the 11 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, will face Democratic State Representative Rudy Salas. This will give Democrats an opportunity to go on offense. It is among the 10 tossup districts in the state, seven of which are currently held by Republicans.

Warren protege loses

Speaking of California’s top two primary system, in the state’s US Senate contest, Democrat Adam Schiff will advance to the general election against Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball star.

Months ago, the conventional wisdom held that it would be Schiff against another Democrat, Representative Katie Porter, a protege and former student of Warren’s at Harvard Law School.

But Porter’s third-place finish means that she not only won’t be in the Senate, but she also gives up her Congressional seat. A big reason why: Schiff spent millions in advertising to increase Garvey’s name recognition by calling him “too conservative”, thereby elevating him as an option for Republicans. It was a clever trick that worked.

North Carolina Republicans nominated a divisive candidate for governor

Two years ago voters nationwide heard a lot about Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor and some of his more extreme political positions. Democrats wanted to make him a poster child for Republicans all around the country, by asking other Republicans if they agreed with him on any number of issues, especially since he appeared at the January 6th rally before the attack on the Capitol.

The same thing is likely to happen with Mark Robinson who won the Republican nomination for North Carolina governor on Tuesday. Robinson, who is currently the lieutenant governor, has made a number of outlandish claims about Jewish people, has said homosexuality is “filth”, and has said that women need to be “led” by men.

The governor’s contest is an open seat since Democrat Rory Cooper is term-limited. Democrats nominated Attorney General Josh Stein, a moderate, in what is expected to be the most expensive and important governor’s race this year. What happens in this contest could also impact the presidential race, given North Carolina’s swing state status.

