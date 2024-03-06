Boston College snaps 4-game skid with 67-57 win at Miami

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 10 for Miami. The Hurricanes missed 18 of their last 19 3-point attempts and finished 6 of 27 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Boston College also ended a 10-game losing streak in Coral Gables. Post and Harris also grabbed nine rebounds apiece. Mason Madsen scored 12 points.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Quinten Post had 19 points and Cliff Harris Jr. scored 13 as Boston College beat Miami, 67-57, on Wednesday night, ending its four-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes built their largest lead at 28-18 before BC used a 10-4 run in the last six minutes to close within 32-28 at intermission. Post buried at 3-pointer at the halftime horn and the Eagles continued to use the momentum — outscoring Miami 13-8 within the first 3½ minutes of the second half.

Post made a 3 to tie it at 38-all, and following a dunk by Miami’s Omier, Post made a 3 for a 41-40 lead and Boston College never trailed again.

Boston College (16-14, 7-12 ACC) ends its regular season on Saturday at Louisville.

With the loss, the Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13) have dropped eight straight and guaranteed themselves the 14th seed to the ACC Tournament. It’s the longest losing streak for Miami in 20 years.