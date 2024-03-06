fb-pixelBrayan Bello, Red Sox in talks about contract extension: Sources Skip to main content
Red Sox are deep in talks with Brayan Bello about a long-term extension

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated March 6, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Brayan Bello is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While the Red Sox’ pitching present took a hit this week with the injury to Lucas Giolito, the future appears primed to gain some stability.

According to industry sources, righthander Brayan Bello is in advanced talks about a long-term extension with the team. The deal would keep Bello with the Red Sox beyond 2028, when he would first be eligible for free agency.

The 24-year-old is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA (107 ERA+) and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 28 starts spanning 157 innings. It was the most innings by a homegrown Red Sox starter since Clay Buchholz in 2014.

Terms of the extension are not known. Bello was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000, made his big league debut in 2022, and is now a candidate to start on Opening Day.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.

