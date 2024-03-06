Red Sox are deep in talks with Brayan Bello about a long-term extension

According to industry sources, righthander Brayan Bello is in advanced talks about a long-term extension with the team. The deal would keep Bello with the Red Sox beyond 2028, when he would first be eligible for free agency.

While the Red Sox’ pitching present took a hit this week with the injury to Lucas Giolito , the future appears primed to gain some stability.

The 24-year-old is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA (107 ERA+) and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 28 starts spanning 157 innings. It was the most innings by a homegrown Red Sox starter since Clay Buchholz in 2014.

Terms of the extension are not known. Bello was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000, made his big league debut in 2022, and is now a candidate to start on Opening Day.

