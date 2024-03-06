In a leading role, Jasmine Day-Cox sets the pace for Cathedral girls’ basketball in Division 4 win over Rockland

From the start, Jasmine Day-Cox was the catalyst for the Cathedral girls’ basketball team, the defending champion and top seed in the Division 4 tournament.

The team’s lone senior tallied 19 points, 4 steals, and 7 rebounds to help lift the Panthers to a 70-31 second-round win over No. 17 Rockland Wednesday night.

“She dictated the pace of the whole game,” said coach Clinton Lassiter. “She defended Rockland’s best player from full court, man to man. I think their best player only had 7 points at most.”

As the lone senior, Lassiter emphasized Day-Cox’s value to the program.

Advertisement

“She’s not the most vocal, but she’s going to lead by example,” he said. “She’s an amazing athlete. She’s not one to get in trouble at all. If you watch her, you want to be following in her footsteps because she’s doing all the right things day in, day out.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As the match progressed after tip off, the Panthers were able to slow down the Bulldogs and create a comfortable lead. “Our defensive pressure was amazing tonight which helped us get the lead early,” Lassiter said.

“Our depth allows us to wear teams down.”

Lassiter marked the match as a team effort, with at least four girls reaching the double digits.

“The team is willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to get the team victory. They push each other in practice, which makes it a lot easier for them when you’re playing actual games on the same side.”

The Panthers (15-5) now prepare for their quarterfinal against No. 9 Millbury, and Lassiter explained the value in having home court advantage throughout the tournament.

“It’s been great. The school, the fans, the families, they come out to support. I love the support that they’ve given the girls program. Not many schools support the girls’ program as well as they do the boys’ program.”

Advertisement

Millbury 56, Hampshire 33 — Senior Ashleigh Lagor tallied a game-high 24 points, and sophomore Mila Nikiforow added a career-high 15 to lead the No. 9 Woolies (13-7) to a second-round win.

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 52, Nashoba 40 — Junior captain Ava Orlando notched 25 points, 8 assists, and 9 steals to carry the No. 3 Cougars (21-1) to a second-round win over No. 19 Nashoba (12-10).

“Ava set the tone offensively and defensively,” said NDA coach Nickie Orlando of her daughter.

“She was attacking the basket really well in that third and fourth quarter, which opened up shots for her and her teammates.”

The Wolves tied the game in the third quarter, but the Cougars came out hot in the final stretch to widen the gap.

“They had gone up 9-0, and then we started hitting shots,” said Orlando. “I’m so proud of how we gritted it out on the defensive end, because they’re a very talented team.”

Oliver Ames 55, Minnechaug 51 — Avery Gamble (18 points), Kamryn Derba (13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists), Sarah Hilliard (11 points), and Maeve Horsman (9 points) led the No. 5 Tigers (16-6) to a second-round victory over No. 12 Minnechaug (16-5). The visiting Falcons bounced back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 1, but OA immediately responded in the fourth.

“We were able to dig in defensively,” said OA coach Brian Costello. “We were able to score enough and suck some of that momentum that they started to have out.”

Advertisement

Costello emphasized the importance of Gamble’s defensive performance in securing the victory.

“You know she scores, but she also defends,” he said. “She’s done a really good job shutting down her assignments and that allows us to be successful. She’s just getting better and better.”

Division 5 State

Renaissance 55, Tahanto 33 — Sy’Nye Baker (23 points) and Zi’Yan Wallace (22 points) powered the No. 4 Phoenix (23-0) to the second-round win in Springfield.

Westport 50, Franklin County Tech 31 — Korynne Holden tallied a team-high 19 points to lead the No. 5 Wildcats (20-1) to a second-round victory.

Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.