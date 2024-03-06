A closer look at how the Celtics blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Cavs

But trailing by a point, the Celtics needed to play with urgency, potentially giving them multiple chances to win. Instead, Jayson Tatum slowly walked the ball over midcourt. Just about everyone who has watched a Celtics game knew that he would fire up the final shot.

▪ After fourth-quarter hero Dean Wade gave the Cavs a 105-104 lead on a putback slam with 19.1 seconds left, the Celtics had plenty of options. Coach Joe Mazzulla elected not to use one of his two timeouts, ostensibly to keep some preferred defensive mismatches on the court.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics appeared on the verge of winning their 12th game in a row Tuesday until the Cavaliers stormed back from a 22-point deficit in the final nine minutes to secure a 105-104 win. So, where did things go wrong?

Darius Garland pre-switched onto Tatum near the top of the key before center Jarrett Allen showed a double-team. There was a brief opportunity for Tatum to find an open Derrick White, perhaps on a cut. Instead, he moved backward and the clock kept ticking. Mazzulla could sense the lack of flow and tried to call a timeout with about five seconds left, but it was not granted.

Finally, Tatum made his move, ending up with a tough fadeaway from the right elbow. He kicked his leg out, seeming more focused on drawing a foul than making the shot. He was just 1 for 11 in the second half after a scorching start, and maybe that was on his mind.

He made contact with Garland before Garland made contact with his elbow. A foul was called on Garland before being overturned, with the officials deciding that Tatum’s kick had caused Garland’s incidental contact.

Regardless, it had all taken too long. Tatum would say that the call frustrated him because Kristaps Porzingis would have converted the putback if the whistle had not been blown. But time would have expired well before Porzingis had that chance, especially after the ball took a high bounce off the back rim.

Tatum is now 1 for 7 from the field this season when the game is within 3 points in the final 10 seconds. On this play, his teammates mostly waited and watched, with Jaylen Brown standing well beyond the 3-point line.

Dean Wade (right) got a celebratory dousing from injured teammate Donovan Mitchell. Jason Miller/Getty

Brown’s frustration was the most visible after this loss. He mentioned the lack of “intentionality” on offense as well as “ill-advised shots.” He was 4 for 7 in the second half while Tatum struggled through his 1-for-12 stretch.

Porzingis was asked whether players other than Tatum should be considered more in these late-game moments.

“Of course everybody is ready to make a play at the end,” he said. “We trust JT and we live and die by those last possessions, last shots.”

▪ Part of the collapse was simply due to crummy luck. Wade has never averaged more than 1.5 3-pointers per game during his five-year career. And he connected on all five attempts during his 20-point fourth quarter. Yes, it was a rare hot streak, but the Celtics were responsible for allowing it to turn into an avalanche.

Cleveland turned to a small-ball lineup at the start of its comeback, partly to get more shooting but partly because starting power forward Evan Mobley had been lost to an ankle injury. And with nine minutes left and the Celtics holding a 93-71 lead, Mazzulla countered with a double-big lineup that included Luke Kornet and Al Horford.

Given the score and the time, it was unlikely that it would matter. But with Kornet guarding him, Wade feigned a screen and slipped to the left arc, where he drilled his first 3-pointer that was contested but hardly smothered by Kornet. Soon after, Wade created some space by moving Kornet back with a little jab step before hitting another three. Now, he was rolling.

“Tip your hat off to him,” Tatum said. “He hit some tough shots, some shots off the dribble that — you have to give up something, you know? You just can’t shut down everybody.”

Mazzulla went back to his normal starting unit, but a lack of effort elsewhere gave Wade even cleaner looks. Garland created an advantage by rushing upcourt, and when he sliced along the baseline, the Celtics were forced to collapse after being caught out of position. Wade was left completely alone at the top of the key and Garland found him for the open 3-pointer with 4:51 left.

Just 33 seconds later, Wade was the last to cross midcourt, trailing Garland, when the point guard dropped the ball off to the red-hot shooter. Brown followed Garland as he cut toward the left wing, and Porzingis briefly shifted in Garland’s direction, too. It was a brief but costly miscommunication. Another 3-pointer slid through the net.

With the score tied at 99, Tatum and Brown had their backs to Wade and were ball-watching as Garland drove into the paint. Somehow, no one was even acknowledging the player who had caught fire. Garland flipped a short pass to Jarrett Allen, who found Wade for another wide-open 3-pointer, an inexplicable sequence given the score and the preceding plays.

Mazzulla said that in addition to the Celtics’ defensive errors, they failed to take advantage of Cleveland’s smaller lineup at the other end of the floor. They mustered just 17 points in the quarter.

▪ As grisly as the fourth quarter was, Mazzulla actually pointed to a moment at the end of the third as one of Cleveland’s primary catalysts. Garland took an inbounds pass with 7.7 seconds left and went the length of the court against some light pressure from Payton Pritchard before converting a layup that made it 87-71.

The Celtics went on to stretch their lead to 22 early in the fourth, but Mazzulla has harped on the importance of closing quarters with some pop. It didn’t happen here.

