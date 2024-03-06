Celtics to face Nuggets in Abu Dhabi in October

As the NBA continues to grow its global footprint, the Celtics will travel to Abu Dhabi in October to play a pair of preseason games against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism announced the matchup for the next Abu Dhabi Games on Wednesday, which will take place on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

The series began in 2022 with a rematch of the previous year’s Eastern Conference finals between the Hawks and Bucks, and continued in 2023 with the Timberwolves and Mavericks.