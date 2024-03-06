Celtics to face Nuggets in Abu Dhabi in October

As the NBA continues to grow its global footprint, the Celtics will travel to Abu Dhabi in October to play a pair of preseason games against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism announced the matchup for the next Abu Dhabi Games on Wednesday, which will take place on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.
The series began in 2022 with a rematch of the previous year’s Eastern Conference finals between the Hawks and Bucks, and continued in 2023 with the Timberwolves and Mavericks.
The Celtics have played internationally on a number of occasions, most famously in 2007 when they faced the Raptors in Italy and the Timberwolves in England ahead of a banner 2007-08 season. They last ventured out of the US to take on the 76ers in a December 2018 game in London.
Advertisement
“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi,” said Celtics team president Rich Gotham. “Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.