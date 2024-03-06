fb-pixelCeltics to face Nuggets in Abu Dhabi in October - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Celtics to face Nuggets in Abu Dhabi in October

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated March 6, 2024, 32 minutes ago
The Celtics and Nuggets faced off in a highly-anticipated matchup back on Jan. 19.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As the NBA continues to grow its global footprint, the Celtics will travel to Abu Dhabi in October to play a pair of preseason games against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism announced the matchup for the next Abu Dhabi Games on Wednesday, which will take place on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

The series began in 2022 with a rematch of the previous year’s Eastern Conference finals between the Hawks and Bucks, and continued in 2023 with the Timberwolves and Mavericks.

The Celtics have played internationally on a number of occasions, most famously in 2007 when they faced the Raptors in Italy and the Timberwolves in England ahead of a banner 2007-08 season. They last ventured out of the US to take on the 76ers in a December 2018 game in London.

“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi,” said Celtics team president Rich Gotham. “Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

