Northeastern women advance to play for seventh straight Hockey East title

“It’s reassuring to me as a coach to see the confidence level of that bench,” said Northeastern’s Dave Flint. “Our fifth-year kids have won four championships. They know what it takes to get it done.”

After two scoreless periods, Northeastern found another gear just in time. Sophomore Lily Shannon’s winning goal came with just 1:45 remaining to push the No. 2 Huskies to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 New Hampshire in the conference semifinals at Matthews Arena. The Huskies (25-10-3) will play for their seventh straight title on Saturday.

A team doesn’t win six straight Hockey East women’s championships without building a reservoir of belief. Northeastern needed to dig into that well of confidence Wednesday night.

The first two periods were filled with defensive tenacity.UNH’s blue-liners were tough early, blocking 13 shots in the first. Wildcats goalie Sedona Blair, one of the league’s top freshmen, only saw nine shots. Led by defender Megan Carter, Northeastern did the same, limiting UNH to nine shots in the period.

In the second, both teams were strong in the neutral zone and traded opportunities. At the midpoint, the Huskies’ dynamic duo of Skylar Irving and Katy Knoll threatened, but Blair made the save. Two minutes later, Northeastern’s top rookie, Allie Lalonde, tried a similar shot, and was similarly denied.

With a mere 1.8 seconds remaining in the second, Nicole Kelly scored for the Wildcats, but the goal was overturned because of a high stick, leaving the game scoreless.

Early in the third period, Irving won a faceoff, and skated into the UNH zone, taking a shot on Blair. She made the save, but seconds later Peyton Anderson chipped in a shot through the chaos to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead 1:26 into the period.

“It was kind of a mess,” said Anderson of her goal. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but it worked out.”

A Megan Carter high-sticking major gave UNH a five-minute power play five minutes into the third, but Huskies goalie Gwyneth Philips remained strong. Wildcats forward Brooke Hammer sneaked a shot behind Philips, but the defending national Goalie of the Year immediately bent backward and made the save with her upper back. Northeastern killed off the penalty.

“[Philips] made some spectacular saves, and that’s what she does,” said Flint. “She’s so focused.”

UNH (18-16-2) tied the game on a wild goal. Chavonne Truter was by the boards to the left of Philips and sent a a shot that somehow beat here. After seeing the puck hit the netting, Truter dropped her stick and covered her face in disbelief. The game was tied, 1-1, with a little more than seven minutes left.

An untimely penalty with four minutes remaining gave Northeastern a power play, and despite several UNH players sending the puck out of the zone, the Huskies were relentless. And Shannon finally broke the tie with 1:45 on the clock.

UNH pulled Blair for an extra skater in the last 1:30, but Northeastern instead scored two empty-netters.

While Northeastern was jubilant at the final horn, UNH was crushed. Coach Hilary Witt was emotional talking about her team, which was ranked only eighth in the conference’s preseason poll but emerged to become one of the top squads.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and there’s not a group that’s going to be harder to replace than this one,” said Witt.

