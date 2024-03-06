Abbie Poole’s hat trick powers Malden Catholic girls’ hockey past Hingham for program’s first Division 1 semifinal berth

“Malden Catholic’s still new, and we’re still trying to make a name for ourselves,” said coach Alexa Hingston. “I think we’re well-known right now.”

Behind a hat trick from sophomore Abbie Poole, the No. 4 Lancers (16-3-4) soared past the fifth-seeded Harbormen, 4-1, in a decisive Division 1 quarterfinal triumph. Malden Catholic will face the winner of No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 9 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading Saturday, at a time and location TBD.

In just its fourth year of existence, Malden Catholic girls’ hockey is heading to the program’s first state semifinal.

After Caroline Doherty scored in the first for Hingham (18-6-1), Poole replied early in the second on a shot from the point that somehow found its way past Hingham goalie Izzy McGarr. She added another seven minutes later, crashing the net to bury a rebound. She finished it off with three seconds to play in the game, sliding in a shot from in close on the power play.

Hingston said it was Poole’s best game of the year — her first with the Lancers after transferring from St. Mary’s. The speedy winger was a constant threat, forcing turnovers to start breakouts from her own zone, finding pockets of space to accelerate with the puck on her stick, and crashing the net with an eye for goal. She and the rest of the Lancers got their spark from the early deficit.

Malden Catholic's Ava Baker (left, No. 18) and Bella Gillis (right, No. 20) put the defensive clamps on Hingham captain Caroline Doherty (center, No. 7) in Wednesday's Division 1 girls' hockey quarterfinal at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We kind of got down on ourselves, but then after that we realized, ‘we need this, and we want it more,’” Poole said.

Senior Bella Gillis scored the other Malden Catholic goal, assisted by Poole. Along with senior Antonia DiZoglio (a trio of assists), their line produced all of the Lancers’ offense. Senior goalie Taylor Daley made 24 saves in the win.

“It’s a new program, so we just keep building on it every year and every practice,” said MC senior Ava Baker (one assist), who’s been with the program all four years.

Division 2 State

Duxbury 2, Milton 1 — Powered by two goals from junior Zoey Madigan, the No. 1 Dragons (22-3) outlasted Milton in a quarterfinal matchup at The Bog on Wednesday.

Madigan scored early in the second and early in the third, off assists from Cammy Holloway and Megan Carney. Sophomore Sabrina Stone responded for the No. 9 Wildcats (19-5-1) with 3:57 remaining, but defending champion Duxbury found a way to advance to another semifinal.

“You panic for a second, then you realize there’s four minutes to go and you’ve got to buckle down,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian. “You’ve got to feel that emotion, recognize that it’s there, and then move on and coach or play the rest of the game. I thought they did a wonderful job shutting them down for the last four minutes.”

Duxbury senior goalie Anna McGinty and Milton senior goalie Lila Chamoun were both reliable all night. Milton proved it belonged, but the Dragons displayed their mental toughness once again.

Madigan, Megan Carney, and Addy Harrington set the tone in a complete team effort.

“Zoey ended up scoring both the goals,” Najarian said, “but a lot of that comes from the constant pressure, wearing them down a little bit, that creates those opportunities, then Zoey was opportunistic enough to finish both of them.”

Milton had two power plays in the third period, and converted on one, as Mary Lovett, Maggie Mullen, and Stone kept the intensity high. But Maeve Gallagher, Maddie Greenwood, and Holloway helped the Dragons prevail.

The Dragons, who lost in this same scenario to Canton in 2022, were thrilled to outlast a formidable opponent and keep the dream alive.

“I feel amazing,” Holloway said. “I just feel electric right now.”

Globe correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Kingston.