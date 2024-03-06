Here’s what’s at stake on the last weekend of the men’s Hockey East regular season

The race for third place will be of particular interest. Maine (20-10-2, 12-9-1) spent a good portion of the season ranked in the top five of the PairWise, the system used to determine the NCAA tournament field, and appeared to have a shot at a No. 1 seed. But the Black Bears have dropped five of their last seven to drop to ninth, which would put them in line for a 3-seed.

Even though Boston College and Boston University have clinched the top two spots for the men’s Hockey East conference tournament, there is still plenty to be sorted out in the final weekend of the regular season.

Both UMass (19-10-3, 12-8-2) and Providence (18-11-3, 11-8-3) sit 2 points behind Maine. Tied for 11th in the PairWise, the Minutemen will head to Orono for a pair of games beginning Friday. Both UMass and Maine have clinched a first-round bye, but are looking to improve their PairWise standing and also secure home ice for the quarterfinals.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we can make some memories here,” said Maine coach Ben Barr, who spent five seasons at UMass as an assistant coach under Greg Carvel. “We want that for this team. These guys want that for each other. It just comes down to leaving it out there on the ice and not worrying about things we can’t control.”

Five weeks ago, Maine traveled to Amherst and came away with a 1-0 win as freshman Albin Boija recorded 15 saves for his first shutout and UMass failed to convert on three power plays. In the eight games since, the Minutemen have scored 21 goals.

“If we would have won that game, we’d be sitting in a much better position than we are right now,” said Carvel. “We’re looking at it as we need to win both games to get home ice, and if we don’t, then that’s on us.”

Providence, which sits 10th in the PairWise, closes out the season with a pair of games at home, beginning Thursday against BU and concluding Saturday against Northeastern. A pair of wins would enhance the Friars’ position while also solidifying home ice in the quarterfinals.

But both BU (22-8-2, 16-4-2) and Northeastern (16-15-2, 9-14-0) have plenty to play for as well. Although the Terriers have second place in the league locked up, they are coming off a bye and are looking to hold on to the second spot in the PairWise as they strive for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. BU concludes the season Saturday at home against Vermont.

“We’ve got to get everyone going again,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “This time of year, having 12 days off, that’s a long time. We want to make sure we’re full steam ahead here. We’re going to play every game, every period, every shift the same way.”

A bye is not an option for Northeastern, but home ice for the first round is. The Huskies sit in seventh place and could finish as high as sixth with a win Saturday and a pair of losses by UNH, which plays a home-and-home series with UMass Lowell.

BC (27-5-1, 19-3-1) closes out the season Saturday at Merrimack. The Eagles are No. 1 in the PairWise, a spot they would appear to hold even with a loss at North Andover and an early exit in the conference tourney.

Despite missing the last three games with an upper-body injury, BC’s Gabe Perreault is tied for third nationally with 50 points, trailing teammates Will Smith (54) and Cutter Gauthier (51), while his 1.67 points per game are first. Perreault appears to be inching closer to a return to a squad that has had its fair share of bumps and bruises. The Eagles have just one game each of the next two weekends.

“We’re very fortunate to have some time off and hopefully get guys back,” said coach Greg Brown. “I think the coaches will have to be smart and keep practices up-tempo and lively. We don’t want to get stale. That’s up to us to keep things fresh.”

Gauthier was named the national Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association after leading the NCAA with 10 goals, 16 points, and three game-winning goals in February. Teammate Ryan Leonard tied Gauthier in goals and points, and led the country with four power-play goals to take home Rookie of the Month.

Harvard in playoff opener

Harvard opens the ECAC playoffs by hosting Princeton in a single-elimination game Friday night, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three quarterfinals the following weekend. The Crimson were winless in two regular-season meetings with Princeton, skating to a 4-4 draw Nov. 3 in which the Tigers earned the extra point in the shootout. After a four-week layoff, Harvard opened the second half of the season with a 5-2 loss at Princeton Dec. 30 … After earning a bye for the first round of the Atlantic Hockey tournament, Holy Cross will host a quarterfinal series for the first time since the 2017-18 season when it takes on Canisius beginning Friday. It’s been more than four months since the teams squared off for a pair of games in Buffalo, with the Crusaders bouncing back from a 5-3 loss by earning an extra point in a shootout after a 3-3 tie Nov. 4.

