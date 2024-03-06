Tyler Bourgea does the trick for top-seeded Tewksbury boys’ hockey in Division 2 quarterfinal win over Auburn

That said it all: Bourgea was dominant and so was his team.

Moments later, Bourgea was off to the races the other way and tapped in a terrific cross crease from senior captain Tyler Barnes on the penalty kill.

Tewksbury sophomore Tyler Bourgea stepped up at his own blue line, lunging to poke the puck away from a charging Auburn player.

The shorthanded goal completed the hat trick for Bourgea as No. 1 Tewksbury boys’ hockey team cruised past No. 9 Auburn, 7-2, in the Division 2 quarterfinals at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

The Redmen (20-3-0) will play the winner of No. 4 Woburn and No. 5 Newburyport at a time and place to be determined.

Bourgea increased his season total to 22 goals, alongside senior captains Matt Cooke (1 goal, 2 assists) and Jeremy Insogna (2 goals, 2 assists) on the first line to combine for six of Tewksbury’s’ seven goals. On the season, Bourgea has combined with Cooke (23 goals) and Insogna (35) to give the Redmen’s top unit an eye-popping 80 tallies.

Tewksbury's Jason Shreenan (No. 16) celebrates his goal with teammates Cullen Mangan (5) and Peter Civitarese (8) in the first period of a 7-2 rout of No. 9 Auburn in a Division 2 boys' hockey quarterfinal at O'Brien Rink in Woburn. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“It helps a lot playing with them because they are two really talented hockey players and it helps me play better because I have a lot of confidence,” said Bourgea.

After Cooke missed the top left corner on the power play, he found Insogna on the back post with a gorgeous slap-pass for a tap-in goal, the first of three power-play tallies on three chances for the Redmen.

The Redmen consistently made the extra pass, finding open lanes and creating for one another instead of rushing a shot.

“I love our power play,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty, whose offense has lit the lamp at a blistering rate, scoring 22 goals in three playoff games. “They move the puck, they are unselfish, they get good quality shots and guys crash the net.”

Division 3 State

Marblehead 2, Scituate 1 — Instead of complaining about having to travel to Gallo Arena in Bourne for its quarterfinal matchup against third-seeded Scituate, the sixth-seeded Magicians made a day of it, riding in style on a coach bus and stopping for a meal on the way down to the Cape.

Most importantly, they jumped on the Sailors quickly with a pair of goals 1:02 apart midway through the first period and held on for a victory that propelled Marblehead (15-9-1) to a semifinal matchup against either Medfield or Shawsheen on Saturday.

“We knew we could outwork them,” said Marblehead coach Mark Marfione. “Honestly, we knew as soon as they scheduled the game here, we knew that was some [expletive] tactic and we knew we were going to beat them right there because they were trying to have us travel the extra miles.”

Freshman Noah Feingold recorded his first career goal, snapping off a shot from low in the right circle 6:37 into the contest.

Charlie Grenier doubled the lead at 7:39, redirecting a pass from James Mackenzie, who was below the goal line.

Marblehead turned it over to Leo Burdge from there. The junior netminder was at his best in the third period as Scituate pushed in desperation.

James Sullivan finally got the Sailors on the scoreboard 5:03 into the third, angling in from the right circle.

Division 4 State

Stoneham 4, Nantucket 1 — Mike Taranto scored twice 66 seconds apart early in the third period to give the 10th-seeded Spartans (11-11-1) a quarterfinal win over the second-seeded Whalers at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Stoneham (11-11-1) will face the Hanover/Scituate winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

The sophomore made it 2-0 at 1:17 when he had a pass deflect off a Nantucket defenseman and sneak past goaltender Griffin Starr.

Taranto then ripped a wrister past Starr from above the right circle.

Cosmo Ciccarello opened the scoring for Stoneham at 7:49 of the first period, banging in a rebound of a Cam Shinnick shot.

Shinnick (goal, 2 assists) made it 4-0 with 6:29 left in the game, pouncing on a rebound of a Jack Sullivan shot from the right point.

Nantucket (17-5-1) got a goal from Jeremy Jenkinson with 2.9 seconds left.

The Whalers were without top line senior forward Braden Knapp, who was suspended after he was seen on video shooting the puck at an official and a Sandwich player in the waning moments of a Feb. 22 game.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 2, Sandwich 1 — Senior forward Max Niit’s goal at 7:08 of the second was the difference in No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston’s (19-4-0) quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (19-5-1) at Stoneham Arena.

Freshman Patrick Benson also scored for D-S/W, and Jack Hughes scored the lone goal for Sandwich.

Despite a third-period power-play opportunity for Sandwich, goaltender Andrew Goldstein stood tall late to send D-S/W to the semifinals, where it will face Winthrop.

Winthrop 7, Ashland 0 — Senior Petey Silverman completed a natural hat trick and added three assists for the No. 1 Vikings (18-3-2) in their quarterfinal win over the No. 24 Clockers (6-12-3). Junior goaltender Michael Donahue earned the shutout for Winthrop, who will face Dover-Sherborn/Weston in the semifinals.

Globe correspondents Keith Pearson from Bourne, Mike Puzzanghera from Watertown. Joe Eachus and Lenny Rowe also contributed to this story.