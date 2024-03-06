Patrick Clair backstops Arlington Catholic to shootout thriller over Marshfield in Division 1 quarterfinal showdown

“What can you say? The kid is unbelievable, and to cap it off with a shootout,” AC coach Curt Colarullo said of Clair. “He played a total game all the way through.”

For the third game in a row, the junior gave AC a chance to knock off a higher seed denying the Rams time after time as the Cougars prevailed, 3-2, in a shootout in front of a standing room only crowd at Gallo Arena.

BOURNE — It was fitting that Arlington Catholic goaltender Patrick Clair making yet another save was the final action of Wednesday’s MIAA Division 1 quarterfinal between No. 10 Marshfield and the 18th-seeded Cougars.

Advertisement

Clair finished north of 40 saves once again, after stealing a 4-2 win over defending champion Pope Francis in the second round Saturday.

Josh Tranchina had the deciding goal in the shootout, scoring in the fourth round. When Clair denied Michael Bekerian, Marshfield’s fourth shooter, it set off a premature celebration.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

He regrouped to deny Tommy Carroll on the fifth and final attempt, and the Cougars could celebrate once again.

Arlington Catholic (12-11-1) will face No. 11 Winchester in the semifinals on Saturday.

Five seconds after using their timeout and pulling Clair for the extra attacker, the Cougars netted the tying goal as eighth grader Ayden Giardina pounced on a rebound that had squirted away from Marshfield goalie Kevin Murphy with 1:13 remaining.

Marshfield (18-4-3) dominated the 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 overtime sessions, peppering Clair with 13 shots over the 16 minutes, and that doesn’t include the two shots Michael Bekerian rang off the crossbar.

The Rams took a 2-1 lead with 4:38 left in regulation on the power play when Carroll tipped in a Bekerian one-timer from the point.

Marshfield’s Cam McGettrick and AC’s Jake Pandolofo scored in the first period.