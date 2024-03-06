John Henry, Sam Kennedy take seats on new PGA Tour Enterprises’ Board of Directors

The board has four members from Strategic Sports Group, the consortium of mainly U.S. sports owners led by FSG providing the initial $1.5 billion investment . Henry, who also owns the Globe, and Kennedy are joined on the board by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and New York Mets vice chairman Andrew Cohen.

John Henry, head of Fenway Sports Group, as well as Red Sox president and FSG partner Sam Kennedy were named Wednesday to a 13-member Board of Directors for the recently launched PGA Tour Enterprises that will lead all commercial activities for the PGA Tour.

Players will own a majority vote, with seven seats on the board. Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Peter Malnati will continue serving on the PGA Tour board that now will deal largely with competition.

Because of Woods’ dual board positions and the time it requires, former player Joe Ogilvie was appointed as a “director liaison” for both boards. The final two board members are PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and tour board member Joe Gorder, the chairman and CEO of Valero Energy Corp.

Monahan will serve as board CEO, while Woods was appointed vice chairman. The chairman of the new board will be decided at the next meeting.

Henry said the SSG presence on the board would focus on hearing the players and working with them to make sure the tour’s commercial growth creates the best product for fans.

“All of us at Strategic Sports Group see a bright future for the PGA Tour and the constitution of the Enterprises Board is an important first step in realizing that future,” he said.

It was a big overhaul for the governance of the PGA Tour, which still is negotiating with the Saudi backers of rival LIV Golf. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia signed an original framework agreement with the PGA Tour in June, before interest from U.S. private equity.

The changes include the PGA Tour board — separate from PGA Tour Enterprises — adding Ogilvie as a board member and giving Monahan a vote. That brings the PGA Tour board to 14 members, including PGA of America President John Lindert.

Ogilvie, who has an economics degree from Duke, paid close attention to golf’s business affairs during his 15 years on the PGA Tour, where he won one time. He retired in 2014 and now is a partner for Wallace Capital.

Monahan said the new board provides the “right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future.”

“Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members’ priorities and needs,” he said in a statement. “And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour.”