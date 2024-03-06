A weekend in the Dominican Republic for the Red Sox represents an important homecoming and a breath of fresh air

“I’m 48 years old. Every time I come into the country, there is a point of excitement when I’m going home,” said David Ortiz. “It’s a very special place for all of us.”

On Friday, a large contingent of Red Sox will travel to the Dominican Republic in advance of a pair of weekend exhibition games against the Rays in Santo Domingo’s legendary Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. For past and current Red Sox from the Caribbean nation, the idea of a homecoming game is deeply meaningful.

“It’s very big for the country to have these games,” pitcher Brayan Bello added through a translator. “People are excited. I’m glad the Red Sox are doing it.”

A statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal adorns the Dominican Republic stadium named after him. The Red Sox and Rays will play exhibition games Saturday and Sunday at the Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

This isn’t the team’s first such visit. In 2000, the Red Sox and Astros played an exhibition game at Quisqueya. The contest was poorly attended, drawing criticism from players such as Pedro Martinez that Dominican fans had been priced out of seeing major league teams in their country.

MLB went two decades before returning in March 2020, when the Twins and Tigers played an exhibition game in Quisqueya — an event that was obscured when COVID-19 shut down the sport less than a week later.

Still, the return represented a meaningful milestone. In the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association in 2022, players were adamant in their desire to play games in big league uniforms in front of friends and families in the their home countries, and particularly in the Dominican — which, despite a population of just 11.4 million, featured over 100 natives on big league rosters on Opening Day in 2023. The league followed their lead.

“That game in particular was player responsive,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. “One of the issues that came [up in the 2022 CBA talks] was that there’s such a large segment of major league players from the Dominican Republic and we felt like it’s someplace that we need to go play.”

Once the decision to play in the Dominican was made, the Sox happily volunteered to make the trip, celebrating the team’s rich association with stars such as Ortiz and Martinez as well as current standouts Rafael Devers and Bello.

“Generally, you’ve seen us raise our hand for international games to support MLB’s efforts to grow the game,” said Sox chief operating officer Jonathan Gilula. “Given the history of the game in the DR and the history of Red Sox players from the Dominican, guys on our current roster from the Dominican, and given our physical presence there with our academy, we were happy to go.”

The trip offers the promise of a festive interruption to the typical monotony of spring, a celebration in a country where baseball occupies a central place not only in sports and entertainment, but in culture, politics, and the economy. Passion for the game — the focal point of a nine-inning party featuring music and dancing — is constantly palpable.

“There’s a buzz and an energy and a noise throughout the game, even during breaks between innings, that is sort of infectious,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB vice president of global events.

MLB hopes that same energy is on display over the weekend, despite the fact that the games will simply be an exhibition. Members of the Dominican baseball community believe the contests will not disappoint.

“We’ll be watching Saturday and Sunday — [10,000] managers,” said Alberto Castillo, a 12-year big leaguer who is now the field coordinator at the La Javilla Academy in Santo Domingo. “If you go to Estadio Quisqueya, you’re gonna see 10,000 people managing the game. That’s our passion for the game. We go crazy sometimes.”

For the game’s Dominican players, the contest represents not just a chance to be surrounded by such energy but also to play in front of loved ones — often for the first time in years. Devers said he’ll have an enormous family contingent making the two-hour trip to Santo Domingo for the contest.

“Last time I played a game there was 2016 with [the] Leones. Long time ago,” said Devers, referencing his time as a player for Escogido, one of two Dominican Winter League teams that makes its home in Quisqueya. “It’s going to be great.”

While it might be natural to imagine some grumbling about a trip in the middle of spring training, the Sox are taking a different view of the opportunity to travel abroad. Manager Alex Cora said that the traveling party will include many of the team’s most recognizable players — not only Devers and Bello, but also Triston Casas, Trevor Story, and Masataka Yoshida.

The team is approaching the two exhibition games as an opportunity rather than an inconvenience.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” said Cora. “I think it’s a good thing for us, too, to kind of change the pace, moving from [Fort Myers] and going over there for three days, taking care of what we have to do on the field but at the same time, changing what we’re doing in the middle of spring training and having fun over there.”

In a spring in which the Sox have faced almost daily questions about the low expectations surrounding the team, perhaps the trip offers a chance to change the dynamics surrounding the team. Martinez imagined how the trip to the Dominican might rekindle some of the magic that used to swirl through Fenway during his starts.

“I was one of the guys that brought over the culture to Boston,” he said. “And I hope [the current players] learn a little bit more about our players and our culture, so they can bring it back to Boston and make it like it was.”

Peter Abraham and Julian McWilliams contributed to this report.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.