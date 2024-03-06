Red Sox righthander Lucas Giolito to travel to Alabama Monday for second opinion on elbow

“Surgery is a possibility,” Cora said Wednesday. “We’ll have more when he goes over there.”

On Tuesday, the Red Sox revealed that Giolito experienced soreness in his elbow that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow called a “real injury” that could cost Giolito the season. ESPN reported that Giolito has a partial tear in his UCL.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lucas Giolito will travel to Alabama Monday for a second opinion on his right elbow from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas , manager Alex Cora said Wednesday afternoon at Fenway South.

Giolito, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012. Otherwise, the righthander had remained relatively healthy and had been known for his durability. He made 30-plus starts in each of the last three seasons, and his 33 last year led the majors.

Even before Giolito’s injury, the Red Sox rotation had flaws because of a number of unproven starters. Now, in his absence, that issue is even more pronounced, forcing the Sox to become creative.

The team mentioned Cooper Criswell as a potential starting candidate, along with Josh Winckowski, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck. Two of the four will earn spots in the rotation before the Sox open the season March 28 in Seattle. Or will it be three?

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said on NESN Tuesday that the team has discussed the possibility of a six-man rotation.

“We know at one point on that 13-game stretch [to start the season] we have to be creative somehow, some way,” said Cora in response to Breslow’s remark. “So we’ll keep talking about it and then we’ll see. Obviously, multi-inning relievers are going to be very important. They were important two days ago. They’re more important now, especially with that fifth spot in the rotation. We still have a few weeks to decide where we are going, but I do believe in roles like Whitlock [as a multi-inning reliever] a few years ago, and Kutter Crawford [as one] earlier last year. They’re huge for what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Certainly, the Red Sox now face difficulties with 13 games in as many days, starting with the home opener on April 9. Especially after a three-city West Coast swing to start the season.

That the Red Sox are having such discussions early in the year speaks to the lack of trust in their starters’ durability and ability to pitch deep into games.

Furthermore, Cora mentioned recently — and also last season — that putting stress on the bullpen is not a formula for sustainable success. It’s just a temporary means of survival. Yet in the Red Sox’ case, it might be a long-term strategy.

Mixed bag for Criswell

Criswell made his first Grapefruit League start Wednesday in a 7-1 loss to the Twins, registering 1-2-3 innings in the first and second. But Criswell sputtered in the third, yielding three runs, including a two-run homer by Edouard Julien. Cora pulled Criswell following his two-out walk to Byron Buxton.

“I’m just continuing to build up endurance,” said Criswell. “By the third inning I got a little tired there, so just back to Day One tomorrow in the weight room and conditioning. Hopefully by the end of spring training I can get up to five innings, if that’s what they want me to do.”

When asked if he prefers to start or come out of the bullpen, Criswell gave the standard, “I’ll do what the team wants.” He doesn’t have much power stuff in his arsenal, topping out at just 89.3 miles per hour on his sinker. Criswell also features a changeup, sweeper, and a cutter that he’s implemented this spring.

Now pitching …

Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz will throw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the exhibition game against the Rays Saturday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic … Lefthander Brandon Walter was optioned to Triple A Worcester. Righthanders Melvin Adón, Franklin German, and Alex Hoppe; lefthander Helcris Olivarez; and catchers Nathan Hickey and Stephen Scott were reassigned to minor league camp … Due to rain Wednesday, the Red Sox pushed back Kenley Jansen’s live batting practice to Thursday. Jansen said he is expected to throw 15 pitches … Bryan Mata (hamstring) began throwing but there’s still no update on when he might be available to get into a game. Mata is out of options, meaning the Sox will have to keep him on the big league roster the entire season in order to retain the righthander. Otherwise, they would be forced to designate Mata for assignment and risk losing him via waivers. The Sox could delay their decision, however, if Mata starts the season on the injured list.

