Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz to throw first pitch, and other details about the Red Sox’ weekend in the Dominican Republic

The Red Sox are hosting a free community watch party at Terra Luna Cafe in Lawrence during Saturday’s game. The event will include photo opportunities with World Series trophies, plus food and drinks, music by local DJ Angel Alba, and family-friendly activities. Fans who attend the event will receive two free tickets to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park on April 10 or April 11, 2024. Doors open for the watch party at 4:30 p.m.

The event is a homecoming for many current and former Sox players , and the team has a full weekend planned, including events both in Santo Domingo and in the Boston area.

The Red Sox are set to play two exhibition games against the Rays this weekend in the Dominican Republic — Boston’s first such trip in more than two decades.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 5:05 p.m., and Sunday’s contest will start at 1:05 p.m.

Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Saturday’s contest, and the celebrity appearances don’t stop there.

Dominican singer Natti Natasha, whose latest album “Nasty Singles” has surpassed 500 million streams, will make several appearances at the ballpark and other promotional events across the weekend, including making a guest appearance in the DJ booth during Sunday’s game.

Grammy-nominated singer Manny Cruz will perform the Dominican national anthem before Saturday’s game, and Zacarias Ferreira will perform on Sunday. La Coral Mixta Domínico-Americana, an internationally renowned chorus based in Santo Domingo, will perform the national anthem of the United States in the stadium before both games. Television personality Jhoel Lopez and actress Gabi Desangles will serve as in-game hosts throughout the weekend.

The party continues after both games, with a fireworks show at the stadium following Saturday’s game and a performance from DJ Adoni after Sunday’s game.

The Red Sox’ trip to the Dominican Republic is a result of the most recent collective bargaining negotiations between MLB and the Players Association in 2022, during which players were adamant in their desire to play games in big league uniforms in front of friends and families in their home countries, and particularly in the Dominican — which, despite a population of just 11.4 million, had more than 100 native players on big league rosters on Opening Day in 2023.

The Sox were keen to make the trip, celebrating former stars such as Ortiz and Martinez, as well as current standouts Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello.

Current and former players will participate in a few community events throughout the weekend as well. Ortiz will visit patients and staff at CEDIMAT Hospital, a cardiovascular center in Santo Domingo, on Friday.

On Saturday morning, current Red Sox players will attend an event for local kids from the Nike RBI Dominicana league to play a game of vitilla, a popular variation of stickball.

The Red Sox are expecting crowds of 10,000 for their games against the Rays. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Red Sox game schedule in the Dominican Republic

The Red Sox will play two exhibition games against the Rays in in Santo Domingo’s legendary Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. An estimated 10,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium for the weekend’s slate of games.

Game 1: Saturday, March 9 at 5:05 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 10 at 1:05 p.m.

