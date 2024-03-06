Wednesday’s spring training report: Wilyer Abreu connects for his first homer in loss to Twins

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox did not have their offensive punch Wednesday at Hammond Stadium, gathering just seven hits. Their highlight moment came from Wilyer Abreu, who has gotten off to a slow start in camp. In the second inning, Abreu launched a solo homer to right-center, his first of the spring, off Twins starter Joe Ryan. “He’s been putting together good at-bats,” manager Alex Cora said. “Results aside, the at-bats have been really, really good. We’ve just got to stay with the process. He’s been swinging at the right ones and putting good swings on it.”

NEXT: The Red Sox have a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Braves Thursday at JetBlue Park. Nick Pivetta will take the ball for the Red Sox against Bryce Elder. The game is on ESPN.

