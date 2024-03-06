Revolution run Alajuelense out of Gillette Stadium with 4-0 win in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Revolution Academy graduate Esmir Bajraktarevic completed the scoring for the Revolution, but the main story was Chancalay. The Argentinian winger, who scored in both legs of the Round One win over Independiente, made it 4 goals in three Champions Cup matches with his double.

FOXBOROUGH — Nick Lima’s first goal in a Revolution uniform got things started, and two goals by Tomás Chancalay sent the hosts on their way to a dominant 4-0 victory over Mexican Liga side Alajuelense in the first leg of their Round of 16 showdown in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on a rainy Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

His first goal, in the 41st minute, came after a beautiful build-up down the right, with Nachos Gil springing Chancalay behind the Alajuelense defense for an easy finish and a 2-0 Revolution lead.

Chancalay completed his double from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, after an Alajuelense defender handled the ball in his penalty area. Chancalay made no mistake, rifling his shot right back up the middle with power past keeper Leonel Moreira.

Right back Lima got things rolling in the 28th minute, when he nicely side-footed a left-wing cross by left back DeJuan Jones into the far corner.

Alajuelense, third in Mexico’s primera division with a 6-2-3 mark, had a bye into the Round of 16. They have a lot of work to do come March 14, when they’ll have to turn a four-goal deficit in the second leg at Estadio Aljejandro Morera Soto.