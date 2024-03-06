Trevor Foley (31 points, 15 rebounds) steps forward, powers Mansfield boys’ basketball past Burlington in Division 2

Foley wasn’t lying. The burly forward spent Wednesday attacking the rim for layups, burying pull-up jumpers, and cleaning the glass. The final result was a dominant 31-point, 15-rebound performance that fueled fifth-seeded Mansfield to a 62-51 win over No. 12 Burlington in front of a buzzing gym at Mansfield High.

“He was the first person I saw after we found out the news and we looked at each other like what the heck is going on?” recalled Vaughn. “But then he looked at me and just told me, ‘I got this’.”

When the Mansfield boys’ basketball team learned Monday that leading scorer Davon Sanders would miss Wednesday’s Division 2 second-round matchup with mononucleosis, coach Mike Vaughn and senior captain Trevor Foley briefly shared a moment of dread. Then, Foley turned to his coach with a more optimistic outlook.

“Trevor had that look on his face the last two days at practice,” said Vaughn. “The way he showed up today. I can’t say enough about him, what he accomplished, and what he means to this program.”

Despite the loss of All-Scholastic forward Eddie McCoy for the season (injury), and now Sanders, Mansfield (20-4) is headed to the state quarterfinals for the seventh straight year. The Hornets will play at No. 4 Somerset-Berkley Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel like we all stepped up,” said a humbled Foley. “Maybe the box score said that, but everyone did their part in their way. My coaches trust me and my teammates trust me.”

Foley scored 12 points in the first quarter, connecting on his opening six shots as the Hornets built a 26-23 halftime lead. In the third, Foley continued to dominate, wowing the crowd with a one-handed dunk in transition before adding a soaring layup for a 46-37 advantage. He finished 12 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 10 from the line.

But Burlington’s high-powered offense battled back in the fourth. Middlesex League MVP Cedric Rodriguez swished consecutive 3-pointers from the right corner, cutting Mansfied’s lead to 55-51 with 3:05 left.

Vaughn called timeout and the first play after went to Foley. He drove the lane, got fouled, and sank both free throws. On the next sequence, Hornets guard Riley Sigman converted a steal and layup. Nate Creedon (18 points) then iced the win with free throws.

“Foley destroyed us,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “That was another level.”

Rodriguez, Burlington’s career scoring leader, netted a team-high 19 points in his final game for the Red Devils (15-7), which had won 14 of 16. Burlington took 37 of 43 shot attempts from behind the arc. They made 13, but simply couldn’t slow down Foley.

“I got good defenders but it didn’t work,” said Conners. “It’s depressing because Cedric is not only the best player in program history but the best person. He has the best character, effort, focus, and leadership. There’s nobody better than him.”

Division 1 State

Franklin 81, Putnam 55 — Sean O’Leary (27 points) and Caden Sullivan (26) lifted the No. 3 Panthers (23-1) to a second-round victory.

Division 2 State

Middleborough 76, Milford 71 — Senior wing Matt Youngquist poured in 37 points as the 38ths-seeded Sachems (15-8) continued their impressive postseason run, winning their third straight road game to take down No. 22 Milford (10-11).

“I thought we started extremely well,” said coach Joseph Pauze, “we didn’t settle for tough shots early like we have in the past.”

Youngquist got it going in the fourth quarter, delivering 12 points when it mattered most.

“[Youngquist did what great players do in the fourth,” said Pauze. “[Milford] really tried taking it to us but we responded with big buckets . . . we did enough to survive and advance.”

Sharon 64, Doherty 53 — Jacob McLoughlin had 29 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the seventh-seeded Eagles (15-7) in a second-round win over the No. 10 Highlanders (14-8). Nate Katznelson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Josy Brown Wright chipped in with key defensive stops and a huge 3-pointer down the stretch.

Division 3 State

Charlestown 85, Abington 56 — Jaylin Williams-Crawford (23 points, 5 blocks), Jalen Hunter-Coleman (16 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists), and Jordany Mak (14 points) led the top-seeded Townies (20-2) to a second-round win over the No. 16 Green Wave (18-6).

Dover-Sherborn 71, Apponequet 64 — After trailing by 11 at the half, seniors Mason Melchionda (21 points), Chris Kiesling (14 points 9 rebounds), Jono Windle (14 points), and Charles Fang (11 points) led the No. 23 Raiders (14-8) to the overtime win over the seventh-seeded Lakers (12-10) in Old Rochester.

Division 4 State

Lynn Tech 60, Georgetown 56 — Ederick Gonzalez tossed in 18 points, ripped down 20 rebounds, and delivered five assists, and Jayden Welch had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists for the No. 8 Tigers (18-2) in the second-round win.

Division 5 State

Drury 57, Rockport 51 — Sam Moorman scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Blue Devils in a second-round win over the No. 11 Vikings (13-9). Jorge Bond had a team-high 21 points.

Sofia Garrett and Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.