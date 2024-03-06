Winchester boys’ hockey converts a juicy rebound in timely Division 1 quarterfinal triumph over Catholic Memorial

FRAMINGHAM — Backstopped by the 46 saves of junior goaltender Aiden Emerick, the No. 11 Winchester boys’ hockey team avenged a 3-0 regular-season shutout loss to Catholic Memorial Feb. 21 with a timely quarterfinal victory, 4-1, over the third-seeded Knights on Wednesday night at Loring Arena in Framingham.

“I told the guys as long as we play our system, our style, we can beat anybody in this league,” said Winchester coach Geno Khachadourian. “We stuck to our system, the same way we’ve played all year. Same forecheck, our style.”

Sophomore Luke Sardone found a rebound off a shot by classmate Adam Krogmeier (two assists) for Winchester’s second goal in the second period, then spun to find his own rebound to make it 4-0 in the third. Chris McCarthy’s pass got through into the net early in the third, keeping CM (15-5-3) at bay.

“We knew with our fans behind us we’d have a different outcome,” said Sardone. “That second goal was big because we can play with the lead well.”

Emerick stopped chance after chance before allowing a goal in the last two minutes. His emergence has been a big part of the Red & Black making their run.

“Getting the first one, you put them back on their heels and we can roll off that,” he said. “They got the first one against us [last time] and we didn’t go well after that. Getting this first one meant everything to us.”

