Russians flock to Navalny’s grave as they grapple with his legacy

After Navalny’s funeral — when thousands of mourners had waited outside the church and marched across the Moskva River to the cemetery where he was interred — it was widely expected that the crowds would thin out. Presumably, that was the hope inside the Kremlin. In the days since, however, the gravesite has become a place of pilgrimage for those yearning for his vision of “the beautiful Russia of the future” to become a reality.

She wasn’t alone in that thought. When she came to lay flowers Sunday, she had to wait in line for up to 40 minutes, Marina said in a phone interview from Moscow. (Like others, she asked that her last name be withheld for fear of retribution.)

Marina, a Moscow lawyer, decided to stay home when Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was buried last Friday. She had expected a big crowd and widespread arrests at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, given Russia’s current climate of repression, and thought it would be better to pay her respects another day.

Yet, with Navalny’s death, at 47, in one of Russia’s harshest and most remote penal colonies, that dream now seems distant to Marina and many others.

“I didn’t think that he would be killed in prison,” she said. “I thought he would actually get out, and it would be a turning point, and everything would change. I haven’t fully processed Navalny’s death. For now, I don’t know, I don’t have any vision of the future.”

That is not only because he died, she added, “but because forces of evil are closing in,” a reference to Russia’s increasingly totalitarian bent.

Marina and many others said just making the trip to the suburban Borisovo neighborhood where Navalny is buried was a healing experience. The gravesite has been heaped so high with flowers that it is often impossible to see the wooden cross at its head.

The line seemed enormous when Marina arrived on a bus full of people wielding bouquets, she recalled, but was twice as long as she left. Mediazona, an independent Russian news outlet, calculated that approximately 27,000 people used the nearest metro station Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to visit Navalny’s grave.

“I felt so much better when I saw how many people share the same values with me,” said Yulia, 47, who visited the grave Saturday. “After Alexei’s funeral, I felt better emotionally, as if a weight had been lifted, because I saw that all the propaganda, all these wretched clowns on television, has no influence on the majority of people”

Both women said that the crowd at the cemetery appeared to comprise people of varied ages and backgrounds. Marina said she noticed little notes left on the grave by people from Russian cities beyond Moscow.

Many of the people attending the funeral Friday had been prepared for the possibility of being detained. Mass arrests did not materialize, but authorities appeared to be using videos and photographs, from various sources, possibly to detain people later.

That was no idle threat. Since the funeral, reports have emerged of people who appeared in footage of the event being visited by law enforcement at home and being detained. That is in addition to at least 400 people detained at impromptu memorials in the two weeks between Navalny’s death and the funeral. News outlet OVD-Info reported that an additional 113 people in 19 cities across Russia were detained Friday for openly mourning Navalny.

“They want to kill the memory of Alexei, they want to kill his ideas, but they can’t do it, because he put his ideas in peoples’ hearts and minds a long time ago,” said Nikolai Lyaskin, a politician who spent years working with Navalny.

“Alexei has always been, seemed and perceived as someone unbreakable, unshakable,” he said. “He was like a lighthouse pointing the way forward, that things are bad but we must fight. Now the lighthouse has been removed, and we have to somehow sail by ourselves.”

In January 2022, Navalny and seven of his associates were added to the Russian government’s official list of “terrorists and extremists,” putting them on the same legal footing as the Taliban, the Islamic State group and domestic far-right nationalist groups. (The Taliban can visit Russia freely, but Navalny’s associates fled the country to avoid arrest.) The year before, his organization, the Anti-Corruption Fund, was added to the list, making it illegal for anyone associated with it to run for public office and criminalizing affiliation with the group.

That so many people continue to flock to the cemetery to mourn someone considered a “terrorist and extremist” is “an extraordinary event,” a Russian political scientist, Ekaterina Schulmann, said Tuesday on her YouTube channel.

“This is happening in Moscow, in the year 2024, after two years of war and fairly massive emigration, precisely by those people who supported Alexei Navalny or could support him,” she said.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who is living outside Russia, released a video Wednesday thanking those who went to a gravesite she cannot visit.

“Looking at you, I am convinced that everything is not in vain,” she said. “These shots are filled not only with sorrow and grief, but also with hope. Alexei dreamed of a beautiful Russia of the future. And you are Russia. These days I saw a lot of warmth, kindness, and unity. And this is exactly what distinguishes us from the people sitting in the Kremlin.”

In the video, she urged Russians to heed Navalny’s call, from the prison where he later died, to vote against Vladimir Putin in presidential elections at noon March 17 in a show of political unity.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.