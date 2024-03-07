Author readings around Boston through March 16

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY MARCH 10
- Katie Slivensky and Hannah Salyer (”This Wolf Was Different”) will sign copies of their children’s book at 11 a.m. at the Silver Unicorn Book Store.
- Hayley and John Rocco (”Wild Places: The Life of Naturalist David Attenborough”) will discuss and sign copies of their picture book at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
- Ellen Mayer (”Gift & Box”) will read and sign copies of her children’s book at 3:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Registration is required.)
MONDAY MARCH 11
- Stephanie Schorow (”A Boston Harbor Islands Adventure: The Great Brewster Journal of 1891″) will discuss her book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Lower Mills Branch.
- James L. Swanson (”The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America”) will be in conversation with David Allen Lambert virtually at 6 p.m. through the New England Historical Genealogical Society. (Tickets start at $12.50.)
- JJ Johnson (“The Simple Art of Rice”) will be in conversation with Tamika Francis at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Student tickets are $5, general admission tickets start at $15.)
- Beth Santos (”Wander Woman: How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo”) will be in conversation with Josh Barkan at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Nam Le (”36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem”) will be in conversation with Wyatt Mason at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Elle Cosimano (”Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Margot Livesey (”The Road From Belhaven”) and Suzanne Berne (”The Blue Window”) will be in conversation at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
TUESDAY MARCH 12
- Nancy O’Hara (”Let the Adventures Continue”) will read at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Faneuil Branch.
- Xochitl Gonzalez (”Anita de Monte Laughs Last: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Dr. Adriana Zavala at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Chris Lynch (”Walkin’ The Dog”) will be in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Jay Kristoff (”Empire of the Damned”) will discuss and sign copies of his book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $34 and include a copy of the book.)
- Suzette Mullen (”The Only Way Through Is Out”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Registration is required.)
WEDNESDAY MARCH 13
- Jonna Hiestand Mendez (”In True Face: A Woman’s Life in the CIA, Unmasked”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Only waitlist spots remain for in-person attendance; virtual tickets are free for members and $5 for the general public.)
- Jeffrey Rosen (”The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America”) will be in conversation with Mary Sarah Bilder at 6 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. (Registration is required.)
- Joshua Bennett and Jesse McCarthy (”Minor Notes, Volume 1”) will discuss their anthology at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Michael Wolraich (”The Bishop and the Butterfly: Murder, Politics, and the End of the Jazz Age”) will be in conversation with Deborah Blum at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Leah Hunt-Hendrix and Astra Taylor (”Solidarity: The Past, Present, and Future of a World-Changing Idea”) will be in conversation with Aziz Rana at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Margot Livesey (”The Road from Belhaven”) will be in conversation with Suzanne Berne at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets start at $5.)
THURSDAY MARCH 14
- Poets Octavio R. González, Liseli Fitzpatrick, and Heather Bryant will read their work at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $5.)
- Vanessa Ford and Rebecca Kling (”The Advocate Educator’s Handbook: Creating Schools Where Transgender and Non-Binary Students Thrive”) will discuss their workbook at 5:30 p.m. at Off Cabot. (Tickets are $27 and include a copy of the book.)
- Danielle Legros Georges, Artress Bethany White, Florence Ladd, and Janice Lowe (”Wheatley at 250: Black Women Poets Re-imagine the Verse of Phillis Wheatley Peters”) will discuss their book at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society. (In-person tickets are free for members/EBT or ConnectorCare cardholders, $10 for general public; virtual tickets are free.)
- Poets Nadia Colburn, Sasha Steensen, and Melissa Dickey will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Margot Douaihy (”Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery”) will be in conversation with Katie Williams at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Christina Cooke (”Broughtupsy”) will be in conversation with Margot Livesey at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is required.)
- Margo Cooper (”Deep Inside The Blues”) will be in conversation with Holly Harris at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Center for the Arts.
FRIDAY MARCH 15
- Lidey Heuck (”Cooking in Real Life: Delicious & Doable Recipes for Every Day”) will discuss and sign copies of her cookbook at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Registration is required.)
- Amy Lin (”Here After: A Memoir”) will be in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Casey Sherman (”A Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltown’s Most Shocking Crime”) will be in conversation with Emily Sweeney at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Rhaina Cohen (”The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center”) will be in conversation with Rebecca Traister at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY MARCH 16
- Maureen McElroy (”For Crying Out Loud”) will sign copies of her poetry book at 2:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Roslindale Branch. (Refreshments will be provided.)
- Fiston Mwanza Mujila and translator Roland Glasser (”The Villain’s Dance”) will discuss their book virtually at 3 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Rita Bullwinkel (”Headshot”) will be in conversation with Caroline Beimford at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)