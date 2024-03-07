At Central Square Theater, a tale of bird brains and human hearts

Griffin is an African Grey parrot, integral to Pepperberg’s research on the cognitive and communicative abilities of his species. She first gained international attention for her work with Griffin’s predecessor, a Grey named Alex who had a vocabulary upward of 100 words and intelligence comparable to that of a 5-year-old child. Alex’s unexpected death in 2007 was covered by prominent news outlets that detailed his accomplishments: He could answer questions about objects’ colors, shapes, and other properties; he showed understanding of numbers and complex concepts like “same” and “different”; he even knew how to soothe an annoyed researcher with a well-timed “I’m sorry.”

When scientist Irene Pepperberg joins a video call to discuss “Beyond Words,” a new play based on her life that opens March 14 at Cambridge’s Central Square Theater, she is interrupted repeatedly by her colleague, Griffin. “Wanna go back,” he complains, after peering at the screen. She settles him in another part of the room but soon he returns to her side.

The mark Alex left on science — and on Pepperberg — is the subject of “Beyond Words,” written by Laura Maria Censabella. The Catalyst Collaborative@MIT production, directed by Cassie Chapados, runs through April 14. Like Censabella’s “Paradise,” which premiered at Central Square in 2017, “Beyond Words” was commissioned and developed by New York City’s Ensemble Studio Theatre with a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.

Pepperberg gave Censabella permission to adapt her story for the stage after seeing “Paradise,” about a gifted biology student and her troubled mentor.

“All the conflicting emotions of the characters were brought out so beautifully well, and all the external pressures that influenced the way they acted,” says Pepperberg of that production.

Pepperberg lives on the North Shore and is an adjunct research professor at Boston University. At 75, she’s still advancing the research she began after acquiring Alex from a pet store in 1977. It was a major career pivot: She’d earned chemistry degrees at MIT and Harvard only to realize her passion was avian cognition. Her then-controversial hypothesis that birds are capable of abstract reasoning, paired with unconventional animal training methods based in social interaction, meant she had to fight for funding and respect at every step.

“Everybody was saying you can’t do things this way,” Pepperberg recalls.

Pepperberg’s persistence, says Censabella, is what makes her such a compelling protagonist: “She never gives up, and she risked everything.” The playwright and scientist have much in common, including affectionate memories of pet parakeets that brightened their respective working-class childhoods in New York. But fans of Pepperberg’s 2008 best-selling memoir “Alex and Me” may notice that “Beyond Words” takes a few liberties with biographical details.

“I had to make composites of people and collapse timelines,” the playwright says. “I also told her when I first met her, ‘I have to portray you in your full humanity, which means your darker qualities as well.’ ”

Irene (Stephanie Clayman) is at her most vulnerable when audiences first meet her in “Beyond Words,” as she reels from the loss of Alex (Jon Vellante). Flashbacks trace how a scientist-parrot collaboration became one of her life’s defining relationships. From the start, Censabella knew she wanted a human actor to embody what the script describes as “the wonder, joy, fun and charm that was Alex.”

“A lot of people thought I was crazy,” she admits. “I didn’t want a puppet. I wanted the expressive quality of a human’s face.”

Stephanie Clayman, playing scientist Irene Pepperberg, rehearses a scene with Jon Vellante, who portrays the parrot Alex in "Beyond Words" at Central Square Theater. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I’ve always made it clear that Alex was not a human in a feathered suit,” Pepperberg says. “He was a bird, and birds process information differently.” Yet she’s on board with Censabella’s approach: “I always had to separate out my feelings for Alex. I had to have this big barrier because I couldn’t be accused of being in love with my subject. I had to be very objective. After he died, that wall completely cratered. By having a human play him, you get a foreshadowing of that.”

“Even though I wanted to emphasize that she is a rigorous scientist, I wouldn’t be interested in this story if it didn’t have that love story aspect,” Censabella says. “Science is the vehicle by which the two protagonists access each other, and at the same time it serves as an obstacle to fully reaching each other. I like that tension.”

Last fall, a workshop with director Chapados and movement director Grant Abbott focused on the physicality of the Alex character and of the three-person “chorus” whose transformations propel the narrative through time and space. In one such scene, a group of angry, threatened male scientists assume the mannerisms of the primates they study. Theatrical though it may be, that image came directly from Pepperberg.

“My female colleagues and I would describe all these men in our field as the ‘silverback apes,’ ” the scientist says, dryly. “I mean, it wasn’t a stretch.”

The sexism Pepperberg faced throughout her career is a major theme of “Beyond Words.” The play finds disturbing parallels in how society treats both women and animals with, in Censabella’s words, “a sense of otherness.”

Irene Pepperberg and student Steven Wilkes, shown in 2002, with her parrots Alex (foreground), Griffin, and Wart (on her hand). RYAN, David L. GLOBE STAFF

According to Pepperberg, such attitudes enable the poaching and habitat destruction that have decimated flocks of African Grey parrots in the wild. Since 2016, Greys have been classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“People tend to conserve things that they feel are closer to themselves,” Pepperberg says. “Hopefully this play will sensitize people to the importance of thinking about these animals as connected to us.”

Writing “Beyond Words” deepened that connection for Censabella in a way she aims to channel in the play’s final moments.

“I could no longer go outside and hear the chirping of birds,” she says, “without realizing, oh my goodness, these intelligent beings are communicating with each other all around me.”

BEYOND WORDS

At Central Square Theater, 450 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. March 14-April 14. Tickets $24-$93. www.centralsquaretheater.org