An urgent call to save the planet at Peabody Essex Museum

SALEM — I’ll say this much for “Our Time on Earth,” an exhilaratingly overstuffed new exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum: It’s not subtle. Given its priorities, maybe that’s as it should be. Organized by London’s Barbican Centre, the exhibition’s title means what it says; it’s a dense, dystopian, and even sometimes hopeful exploration of the devastating impact of the past century or so of human life on the planet itself.

It’s not, as you might expect in an art museum, an oblique contemplation of the visual poetics of idea and form. Along the sometimes fine line between art and design, “Our Time on Earth” sits comfortably with the latter. Engaging environmental science, architecture, fashion design, activism, filmmaking and even an artist or two, it doesn’t suggest or imply — it declares, excoriating the past (and, let’s face it, the present) with urgent exhortations for a very different future. It’s invigorating and pragmatic, but sometimes pedantic and even a little tedious. Given its message, I don’t know if it could be otherwise: It’s not too late, it reassures you time and again along its winding path. But barely.

If the exhibition has a unifying aesthetic, it’s to cloak fear within wonder, a feat it mostly achieves with a handful of stunning high-tech visuals. Respect non-human living things, it implores — from the microbes in the soil and water and air to the things that grow roots in the ground. “Sanctuary of the Unseen Forest,” 2021-22, by a group called Marshmallow Laser Feast with James Bulley and Andres Roberts, is the visual kick-off to the whole affair. It’s a digitally generated video of a tree in slow pirouette as rivulets of pixelated life stream through its roots and trunk. As it twirls, it transforms from bark and wood to sparkling channels of pure energy. Despite its video game-y aesthetic — I felt like I’d played a scene much like this in Zelda once — it had me captivated, and made its point, however bluntly: Look deeper than the surface of things to understand what “alive” means.

Marshmallow Laser Feast in collaboration with James Bulley and Andres Roberts, "Sanctuary of the Unseen Forest," 2022. Installation view of "Our Time on Earth." Sandra Ciampone

It would be easy enough for an exhibition with a priority to save the planet simply to scold, and most of us would deserve it. But it builds in a note of optimism. “Breathe,” a deep and meditative voice implores you in the soft-curtained corridor that forms the exhibition’s foyer, a reminder of every living thing’s moment-to-moment shared experience of simply being alive. An incantation meant to evoke a meditative calm, the voice braces you to absorb the often overly dense lessons to come (you’ll never read as much in a show as you do here, and if you breeze by the frequent text blocks, too much will just be sound and light).

Be that as it may, “Our Time on Earth” traffics largely in hope. Each section asks you not just to lament the bad but to reach for the abundance of good within our grasp. The term “Imagine” introduces each section, each of them stand-alone chapters in a fantastical story of aspirational sustainability.

Some of these are, to be fair, a little dull. Only the eco-architecture nerds among us (like me) will find much fascination in “Where Does Your Building Come From?”, 2021-22, a pocket of the show designed by the London architectural firm Buildx, about renewable building materials. The exhibition’s lone stab at an interactive game is called “Sharing Prosperity,” about Africa’s Limpopo River; as you slow-drag a cursor through an ectoplasmic realm to gather elemental bits of an ecosystem — a bird, a tree, a river, all represented by amorphous digital blobs — it’s only a little more exciting than watching grass grow.

You can consider those to be leavening bits for the exhibition’s more provocative passages. In one of those, it asks you to imagine that “the future is Indigenous,” drawing on the collective knowledge of native peoples all over the world who managed their respective ecosystems very nicely before industrial-minded colonials came along and ruined everything. Or in its own words: “A Western lifestyle that relies on extraction and pollution has disconnected most of the global population from the rhythms and systems of the earth.”

Living Root Bridge of The Khasi, Mawlynnong village, India. Amos Chapple

Flowing from this indictment are a breadth of suggestions on how to reconnect (”Imagine a world where Indigenous innovation engineers the future,” in its own words). In “The Symbiocene,” artists and designers craft models and images adopting Indigenous practices like living tree canopies as transit corridors (the Khasi people, in India), or using ancient rice-terracing practices of Bali’s Subak people to manage water use in drought zones.

Some straight talk counters the solution-friendly approach, though. Sônia Guajajara, Céliá Xakriaba, and Choose Earth Collective offer a thicket of ceiling-hung banners bluntly indicting greed for environmental trauma. “We are the ones who through our hearts hear the cry of the earth,” reads one very long bolt of cloth, repeating the phrase over and over. Another gets right to the point: “The speed of our body, of our life, cannot be held hostage to a clock to which we all sacrifice ourselves: Capitalist rationality.”

Sônia Guajajara, Célia Xakriabaand Choose Earth Collective, "Smikra Wahikwa, The Future is Ancestral," 2022, from the "Our Time on Earth," exhibition, 2024. Peabody Essex Museum. Kim Indresano





Time, of course, is what the exhibition is all about. “Our Time on Earth,” its title, rightly implies that human existence is finite; how much more of it we get is still a choice we can make, hard as it will be. “Planet City,” 2021, is a dystopian imagining by the filmmaker and designer Liam Young, in which the world’s 10 billion inhabitants cram into a single city 160-some stories tall to let the rest of the world heal. It’s clear hyperbole to prove a point. But it also makes for arrestingly bleak cinematic sci-fi. On a large screen, the slow drift of a bird’s-eye camera captures an impossibly dense, digitally-rendered hellscape of skyscrapers veiled in dank mist. It makes “Bladerunner” look like Disneyland.

“Planet City” makes its point: To pull ourselves from the fire will take sacrifice — something most of us have been unwilling to make, the impacts and implications of the climate emergency being far enough away in much of the developed world to shrug aside. But it was only a matter of time, Boston. From unprecedented flood tides to sinkholes to distressingly warm winters to closer calls from hurricanes and other calamitous weather events, the time is now.

Territorial Agency, "2040 Sensible Zone," 2022. Installation view of the "Our Time on Earth" exhibition at the Barbican Centre. Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Barbican Centre

One of the most technically virtuosic pieces here “2040 — Sensible Zone,” brings it home. A 2022 project by the digital design studio Territorial Agency, its multiscreen video array unfurls a masterpiece of data visualization about the delicate regions of the planet that sit 200 meters above and below sea level, “where life processes regulate ocean, atmosphere and land to maintain earth’s habitability.” Yup, that’s us. Onscreen, the boundaries of continents glow white-hot against a bottomless black, and then tumble down to a closer view of those fragile territories, shimmering in icy blue.

“The sensible zone is where we can begin to make sense of the horizons of climate chaos,” reads a block of text floating onscreen. Artificial intelligence can monitor these key regions, it suggests, prompting targeted carbon reduction efforts. The notion is sober and pragmatic, a realist analysis of a burgeoning problem. It’s also delivered in electrifying, five-alarm fashion, complete with dramatic camera lurches and, at one point, strobe-like flashes of jagged light strafing the planet like a purifying apocalypse, dissolving into the void. We’re right to be alarmed, it tells us. But we have the tools to change course. Will we? The clock is ticking.

OUR TIME ON EARTH

At Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. Through June 9. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org.

