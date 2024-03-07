How to watch this year’s Academy Awards

In a year where “Barbenheimer” dominated the summer box office, “Killers of the Flower Moon” brought the true story of the Osage Nation to big screen, and two Massachusetts-based movies received best picture nods, there are plenty of great films to commemorate this season.

The biggest night in Hollywood returns Sunday as the Academy Awards take over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time are the 2024 Oscars on?

The Academy is switching things up this year, beginning the ceremony at 7 p.m. as opposed to the usual 8 p.m. start time. The event’s red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Oscars?

Both the red carpet show and the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC. Viewers can also catch the telecast live or on demand for a limited time on ABC.com or the ABC app.

Who’s hosting the show?

For the fourth time and the second year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel will be the master of ceremonies at the Academy Awards. He previously hosted in 2017, 2018, and 2023. Kimmel also boasts the title of longest-running current talk show host, with his late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airing on ABC since 2003.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” he said in a statement.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars this Sunday. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Who are the presenters?

The star-studded list of presenters announced by the Academy includes the likes of Sally Field, Melissa McCarthy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, and Matthew McConaughey.

Four of the announced presenters are up for awards themselves. America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are both nominated for their roles in “Barbie,” in the categories of supporting actress and actor respectively. Emily Blunt is also nominated for best supporting actress in “Oppenheimer.” Steven Spielberg, who produced “Maestro,” is up for best picture.

Advertisement

What movies and actors are nominated?

“Oppenheimer” paces the field with 13 nominations, including best picture, and has a chance to become the most decorated film in Oscar history. The current record for most wins by a single film is a three-way tie (”Titanic,” “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Ben-Hur”) with 11. “Poor Things” follows close behind the atomic bomb creator biopic with 11 nominations, while “Killers of the Flower Moon” has 10 and “Barbie” has eight.

The best picture race is contentious, between the four aforementioned movies as well as “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Past Lives,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Both best actor and actress are also heated categories. The favorites appear to be Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer” and Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” though Globe film critic Odie Henderson could also envision a world where Gladstone gets upset.

New England is well-represented at the ceremony in the form of “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers.” The two films, both of which take place in New England, each have five nominations. Da’Vine Joy Randolph appears to be the frontrunner in the supporting actress category for her role in “The Holdovers.”

“If there’s one sure bet this year, it’s Randolph. And she deserves it, too,” writes Henderson.

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performed onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Who will perform?

In between awards, viewers will be treated to live renditions of all the original song nominees. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who took home the 2022 Oscar for their James Bond theme “No Time To Die,” are once again nominated and performing at this year’s awards. They are nominated for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

Advertisement

Other performers include Becky G, Jon Batiste, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, and Scott George and the Osage Singers.

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.