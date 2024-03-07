Local bestsellers for the week ended March 3

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

5. After Annie Anna Quindlen Random House

6. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Grief Is for People Sloane Crosley MCD

4. Attack from Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America Barbara McQuade Seven Stories Press

5. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection Charles Duhigg Random House

6. Burn Book: A Tech Love Story Kara Swisher Simon & Schuster

7. The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America James L. Swanson Scribner

8. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

9. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

10. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Penguin Books

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

4. Weyward Emilia Hart St. Martin’s Griffin

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Atria

6. Bride Ali Hazelwood Berkley

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

9. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

10. A Court of Wings and Ruin Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

3. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

4. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philips Twelve

5. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

6. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

7. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

8. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 3, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.