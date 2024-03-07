Primo Levi illustrated in tête-bêche artist book; birds on display at new Eric Carle Museum exhibit; and more

Artist Jill Slosburg-Ackerman made a series of strange shelves, 32 of them, over 20-plus years. A base, a back, and often a shape emerging from the bottom, a form at hang and dangle. These shelf-sculptures were photographed in her studio, and then in the homes/spaces/domains of her collaborators, and now these images are paired with a short story by Primo Levi in a tête-bêche artist book. “Restless Shelves and Psychophant” shows these shelves, the basic form of them with their varied sculptural additions, testicular, nipple-like, orbs and eggs, shapes to cup or lick or tug; matted nesty coils, wood burls looking tumorous, tumescent, bulbous; other additions blockier and harder edged. And beyond the shelves, the images give a glimpse into the intimacy of people’s spaces: the soft tangle of an unmade bed; the red of a rug in the hall; a postcard of Elvis above a mirror. And what goes on the shelves becomes part of their strangeness as well: acorns, a pineapple, wooden models of bodies and hands, a photograph of gourds, a taxidermied bird, daffodils, a reading lamp. In the accompanying short story, published in The New Yorker in 1990, Levi writes of a device called the Psychophant: A person places their finger on a button and the device creates a form that represents their essence. “On the tray there appeared a tawny, shapeless, squat, vaguely conical mass made of a rough, friable, dry to the touch,” is one example. “It created from nothing,” Levi writes, “it invented: it found , like a poet.” Or like an artist. Slosburg-Ackerman will discuss and sign books on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave., in Boston. For more information, visit jillslosburg-ackerman.com .

Advertisement

New poetry collection rescues memories from time

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Poet Andrea Cohen, who runs the Blacksmith Poetry House Series in Cambridge, pulls memories from the mud of time in her new collection, “The Sorrow Apartments” (Four Way Books), and washes them with the raining clarity of her language. She writes of cracking open thermometers and letting the mercury roll around the palm. She writes of a piñata, and “how/ nothing swung at blindly—/ with force/ and glee —/ yields anything/ resembling sweets.” These poems are not fancy; they are true, and if there’s higher praise one can give, I’m not sure. There’s a joyful sort of darkness at play, an awareness of the abyss on all sides, and a here-we-are-in-this-absurdity sense of luck and wildness. “The man pointed out, as men tend to,/ the stars comprising Orion’s Belt—/ as if it were the lustrous sparks and not/ the leveling dark that connects us.” Life and death go hand in hand “like that little/ kid last/ seen being/ led by/ that bigger/ kid down/ to the river.” These poems, with warmth and force, show how we get purchase on our days. And the book as a whole is a good reminder that the simplest, walloping truths can be so hopeful, so deeply reassuring: “The mind’s the finest/ gardener— in deepest/ snows, the plum/ tree blossoms.”

Advertisement

Birds on display at new Eric Carle Museum exhibit

A peacock trails its midnight tail with jewel eyes tipping the feathers. A robin tugs a worm from the earth. A cock swells its chest in sun-up cockle-doodle-doo, red tail a flame behind it. A stalky flamingo, poised and pink, balances on one webbed foot. And a baby pelican feeds from a parent’s open pouch. Illustrator Eric Carle is best known for his very hungry caterpillar, but birds are frequent figures in his books as well. A new exhibit at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art focuses on the avian characters in Carle’s books. “Birdwatching with Eric Carle,” which opens Saturday, March 16, and runs through Aug. 25, displays birds from 28 books in a variety of locales: the Arctic, the rain forest, the farmyard; soaring, standing, nesting, singing. For more information visit carlemuseum.org.

Advertisement

Coming out

“Through the Night Like a Snake: Latin American Horror Stories” edited by Sarah Coolidge (Two Lines)

“Wrong Is Not My Name: Notes on (Black) Art” by Erica N. Cardwell (The Feminist Press at CUNY)

“Choose This Now” by Nicole Haroutunian (Noemi)

Pick of the week

Audrey I-Wei Huang of Belmont Books in Belmont recommends “Airplane Mode: An Irreverent History of Travel” by Shahnaz Habib (Catapult): “A thought-provoking read about the origins of travel and how it intersects with class, race, and colonialism. Habib interweaves her life experience with her own migration and travel. This is subtitled as irreverent — it’s anything but.”