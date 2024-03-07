New Kids on the Block announce ‘Still Kids’ album releasing this spring

Eleven years after their last studio album, “10,” New Kids on the Block are back to let fans know they still have the right stuff.

The Dorchester quintet, made up of Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Danny Wood, will drop their eighth studio album, “Still Kids,” on May 17.

They’ll also kick off their “Magic Summer 2024 Tour” in June, a revival of their 1990 tour of the same name, that will take them across the country and will also feature performances by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The band is set to visit some of the same venues they played in 1990 as part of this year’s tour.