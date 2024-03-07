New Kids on the Block announce ‘Still Kids’ album releasing this spring

Eleven years after their last studio album, “10,” New Kids on the Block are back to let fans know they still have the right stuff.
The Dorchester quintet, made up of Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Danny Wood, will drop their eighth studio album, “Still Kids,” on May 17.
They’ll also kick off their “Magic Summer 2024 Tour” in June, a revival of their 1990 tour of the same name, that will take them across the country and will also feature performances by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The band is set to visit some of the same venues they played in 1990 as part of this year’s tour.
NKOTB will play three New England dates in August at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 2, the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, N.H., on Aug. 9, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Aug. 10.
“Still Kids” comes ahead of the band’s revamped version of their 2008 comeback album, “The Block Revisited,” which celebrates 15 years since their reunion and return to the music scene, and is expected to drop on Nov. 3.
Details about the tour and more information on tickets can be found on the group’s website.
