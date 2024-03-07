‘They Shot the Piano Player’ tells tale of samba-jazz pianist who vanished — or was he ‘disappeared’?

Directors Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal use animation and a soundtrack filled with jazz to tell a story about musicians, as they did with their Oscar-nominated 2010 film, “Chico & Rita.” Both films also insert real-life performers into cameo scenes.

“They Shot the Piano Player” uses a fictional character to narrate its tale about the mysterious disappearance of an actual person, Brazilian samba-jazz pianist Francisco Tenório Jr. On March 18, 1976, Tenório left the Hotel Normandie in Buenos Aires at 2 a.m. to get a sandwich for his mistress. He was never seen again.

Frank Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim depicted in a scene from "They Shot the Piano Player." Javier Mariscal/ Sony Pictures Classics

Unlike the fictional “Chico & Rita,” “They Shot the Piano Player” is a docudrama, so its real-life musicians play a more integral part. We witness Tenório’s life through the people who knew him, loved him, and jammed with him on some of the most famous recordings of Brazilian music in the 1960s and 1970s. Their words in the film come from real interviews Trueba conducted for his screenplay.

Instead of appearing in the film himself, Trueba substitutes a stand-in: author Jeff Harris (Jeff Goldblum), whose curiosity about Tenório is piqued when he hears one of the pianist’s solos on an album. Harris is introduced in the first scene, speaking at the Strand Bookstore in New York City about his experiences writing about Tenório. The title of his new book is, you guessed it, “They Shot the Piano Player.”

A scene from "They Shot the Piano Player." Javier Mariscal/ Sony Pictures Classics

Goldblum, a jazz pianist himself, perfectly fits the part and conveys genuine enthusiasm and curiosity. His animated avatar sports a perpetual 5 o’clock shadow and the rumpled attire of someone who just stumbled out of a dark jazz club in the wee hours of the morning. He also has a bit of a hipster air, which suits a New Yorker from this film’s 2009 time frame.

The actor’s unmistakable voice serves as the line delineating history and fiction. When we hear Harris, we know he’s our guide. I leaned in every time one of Harris’s interview subjects appeared onscreen and took their every word as gospel — because they were there.

But there are so many people in this film that, unless you’re an aficionado of bossa nova, samba, and jazz, it becomes a tad overwhelming. Relatives, ex-wives, friends, colleagues, and even witnesses who recall seeing Tenório on the night he vanished have something to say. They paint a picture of a man who was gentle and free-spirited, a little naïve and unreliable in forgivable but infuriating ways.

A scene from "They Shot the Piano Player." Javier Mariscal/ Sony Pictures Classics

Was Tenório just in the wrong place at the wrong time? There’s speculation he was picked up by members of Argentina’s totalitarian regime, tortured, and murdered. Government officials have a cruel term for this fate: “disappeared.” An onscreen credit tells us hundreds of thousands of South American citizens were disappeared, leaving their loved ones in a state of emotional limbo because they’ll never have closure.

As the film progresses, the narrative becomes a bit clunky and predictable — Harris suddenly gets a lead on an interview subject from his Brazilian guide, João (Tony Ramos), and then pursues it. But the immersive visuals of “They Shot the Piano Player” create a mood so enveloping it sweeps those complaints aside. This is a gorgeous piece of filmmaking that deserves to be seen on the biggest possible screen.

Mariscal’s animation is a mix of simple character design and detailed city backdrops and storefronts. An exterior shot of the Strand Bookstore was so realistic it made me gasp, as did the interiors of the Village Vanguard. The homes of Harris and his editor are full of nice little touches in the background, from visible book titles on bookshelves to posters on the wall and albums on the turntable.

A scene from "They Shot the Piano Player." Javier Mariscal/ Sony Pictures Classics

The directors include cinematic references to Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” and “Shoot the Piano Player” and Godard’s “Breathless.” And Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, two Americans who popularized Brazilian music on these shores, make animated cameos. Their songs are heard on the soundtrack, along with many other famous artists.

Fitzgerald’s scene is a highlight. She shows up in a gorgeous, dusky pink dress to sing a song at a posh club. After her performance, Miss Ella kicks off her shoes and tiptoes barefoot to one of the smaller clubs in Buenos Aires’s famous Bottle Alley, the place that birthed the style of music that Fitzgerald, Tenório, and others popularized. She commands the stage and scats with the band while people run toward the dance floor.

Ella Fitzgerald depicted in a scene from "They Shot the Piano Player." Javier Mariscal/ Sony Pictures Classics

While uncertainty remains about Tenório’s horrible fate, it’s never in doubt how much he was beloved. “They Shot the Piano Player” is a tribute to the musician and to those who knew him best. See it more than once, and hope the theater plays it loud.

★★★½

THEY SHOT THE PIANO PLAYER

Directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal. Starring Jeff Goldblum, Tony Ramos. At Landmark Kendall Square. In Spanish, Portuguese, and English, subtitled. 103 minutes. PG-13 (language, violence)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.