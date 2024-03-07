TV has never been more timely

The miniseries plays as a warning about the problems of autocracy, the dangers presented by the likes of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the American who praises and admires them, Donald Trump. It’s a scripted show that doubles as a public-service statement, wry entertainment with pertinent cautions and advice folded in. And “The Regime” is just one of many scripted TV shows in recent years that feature embedded admonitions involving politics, science, gender, poverty, race, justice, technology, science, and equality, that tell stories with timely messages to unbottle.

In the dark HBO comedy , Winslet plays the dictator of a fictional Central European country who courts her public with charming TV appearances. She doesn’t care about their daily struggles so much as she cares about preserving her own power and, amusingly, avoiding mold and moisture at all costs. It’s not party over country; it’s me over them, them being everyone else including her flattering, pampering staff. She is, to use an increasingly popular phrase, a malignant narcissist.

Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallienne in "The Regime," HBO's satirical miniseries about a narcissistic European dictator. Uncredited/Associated Press

Before streaming and cable, relevant TV — not including “The Twilight Zone” — generally arrived in the form of event programming, with movies like 1983′s “The Day After,” which depicted the aftermath of a nuclear war, or “The Burning Bed,” which was a raw rendering of domestic violence in 1984. They were calls — loud, and not subtle — for viewers to pay attention to these topics and treat them as the powder kegs they are. They were exceptions to the normal flow of escapist TV. But now, relevant shows are woven into the constant gush of TV releases, minus the “very special” hype of yesteryear, and some of them are quite well-done, asking questions that invite us to reflect on the way we live now.

Advertisement

“The Regime” has creative problems, as it loses sight of character and plot in its rush to put down despotism and the toadies who suck up to their leader. “The New Look” has more subtle points to make about how dictators succeed, in terms of the people who roll with the flow and even jump on the bandwagon. Beautifully acted, the Apple TV+ series is set in Nazi-occupied Paris, and it follows fashion icons Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn), Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), and their friends and families as they deal with the appearance of Nazi flags in their beloved city.

Advertisement

Overall, “The New Look” is about complicity, and it presents a spectrum that ranges from collusion to passivity to defiance. Chanel engages in a dangerous quid pro quo with the Nazis and takes a Nazi lover. Dior stays neutral, but when he discovers that his boss is selling the dresses he makes to Nazis, he does not quit. And Dior’s sister, Catherine (Maisie Williams), is an active part of the resistance before she’s caught and sent to a concentration camp. Which of these categories, the show asks viewers, would you fall into if you were under the rule of an oppressor? The powerful miniseries “A Small Light,” on Hulu and Disney+, asks the same question, as it portrays Miep Gies (Bel Powley) and the protection she provided Anne Frank’s family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

Advertisement

“The Plot Against America,” which first ran on HBO in 2020, continues to haunt me, as it explores some of the same territory with an extreme bent. From David Simon and Ed Burns of “The Wire,” it’s an alternate history in which Franklin Roosevelt loses the 1940 presidential election to Charles Lindbergh, the antisemitic and fascistic aviation hero who stirs up populist rage as he promises to keep us out of World War II. Focused on one Jewish family in Newark, it shows the creep of antisemitism as American citizens, enfranchised by Lindbergh, join in or apathetically allow it to happen. I can’t remember seeing a period drama — it’s set from 1940 to 1942 — that speaks so directly and specifically to the present moment.

Based on the 2004 novel by Philip Roth, “The Plot Against America” shows just how easily things can go sideways if we’re not vigilant. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” too, has provided a relevant portrait of an America that has already gone sideways, now a theocracy that controls women and matters of fertility. As an ongoing drama, the series has weakened over the years (the sixth and final season is due next year), but the premise, that women’s bodies don’t belong to them, that many of those who are complicit in sexist cruelty and manipulation are women, that democracy has been lost, is disturbingly relevant.

Nick Offerman is the wrong kind of tech entrepreneur in "Devs." Miya Mizuno/FX

Some of the most chilling shows that speak to now are the ones — and there are very many these days — that send out warnings about technology, most obviously Netflix’s “Black Mirror.” They give us worlds that look like our own, then nudge those worlds into the realm of nightmare. Hulu’s “Devs” from Alex Garland is a cerebral science fiction story that engenders big thoughts about the potentially devastating power held by tech entrepreneurs. On the show, he’s played by Nick Offerman. Another future shock is delivered by “A Murder at the End of the World,” featuring another tech genius with emotional issues played by Clive Owen. In it, the dangers of artificial intelligence are pressing — just as they were on the AMC series “Humans,” — and murderous, too.

Advertisement

Peacock’s “The Capture” is a terrifying thriller about deep fakes and their use as a cunning tool in politics. Like all of the shows, it’s a Trojan horse, a good story with some difficult parallels waiting inside it.













Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.