Casting agents seek extras for ‘The Walking Dead,’ set to film in Boston this spring

“The casting team is looking for people of all ages and ethnicities local to the Boston area to portray walkers, soldiers, post apocalyptic survivors, and various other extra roles throughout the season,” according to a release from Kendall Cooper Casting .

The second season of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” is scheduled to film in Boston this spring, and casting agents are looking for locals to work as extras on the post-apocalyptic series.

Does modern life have you feeling like a zombie? You may have a future in television.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” season two will film from April through July 2024, and “all extra work and fittings are paid.”

The second season of the show is a spin-off of the long-running AMC hit “The Walking Dead,” which aired from 2010-2022. The new show stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

“There’s still unfinished business in the Big Apple,” a YouTube trailer for the show promises.

Some of the “extra roles” will only require one or two days of filming, while others will be “recurring throughout the season,” according to the release.

“Filming will generally takes place Monday-Friday and will be a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work,” the casting call said. “Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.”

The casting directors are also looking for “athletes and people with military or law enforcement experience to play soldiers.”

They also need “capable people with weathered faces to play survivors in the apocalypse,” the casting call said. “Also looking for people who are very thin, tall and have flexible/available schedules to play walkers.”

To apply, would-be extras can fill out an application, upload three close-up photos and three full-body photos, and attach an acting resume. The casting call reminded locals that there should be “NO filters” on the photos.

“Please remember this is a post apocalyptic show; make sure your submission photos have a natural look, little or no make-up to reflect the tone of the show,” the casting call said.

