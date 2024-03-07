Parent of Avangrid wants to own all of it

Avangrid’s Spanish parent, Iberdrola, has proposed a $2.5 billion deal to buy the shares in the Connecticut-based energy company that it doesn’t already own. Iberdrola owns an 82-percent stake in Avangrid already, and is offering $34.25 a share to buy the rest — a 10 percent premium over Avangrid’s average stock price for the past 30 days. Iberdrola said it’s making the offer to increase its exposure to the utilities sector in the United States. Avangrid operates eight electric and natural gas utilities serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, and is also a major offshore wind developer for waters off southern New England. Avangrid, whose board is chaired by Iberdrola’s executive chairman, said its board is evaluating the proposal and no decision has been made. Iberdrola’s effort follows Avangrid’s failure to complete an acquisition of PNM, a utility company in the Southwest, after it ran into resistance from New Mexico regulators. Avangrid’s stock has also suffered significantly during the past year, amid setbacks in its offshore wind development plans: The stock exceeded $40 a share last May but was trading in the low $30 range before news broke on Thursday about the buyout proposal. (Avangrid’s stock rose 12.95 percent on Thursday to close at $36.24 a share after the announcement.) Avangrid, which currently employs about 8,000 people, was created in 2015 through the merger of Iberdrola’s US arm and UIL Holdings. — JON CHESTO

AVIATION

More trouble for the Boeing 737 Max

US investigators are looking into another incident involving Boeing Co.’s 737 Max airliner, a case in which the plane’s rudder system malfunctioned as pilots were landing. Pilots on a United Airlines 737 Max 8 said the pedals that control the rudder, a key device to help maneuver a plane, became stuck as they touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport on Feb. 6, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday. The incident is the latest involving Boeing’s top-selling jetliner, which was grounded worldwide in 2019 following the second of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Earlier this year, a panel covering an unused door on a 737 Max 9 blew open inflight, apparently because it wasn’t properly attached at a Boeing factory during final assembly, according to preliminary NTSB findings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates drop for the first time in more than a month

The average long-term US mortgage rate edged lower for the first time in five weeks, a welcome shift for home shoppers this spring home buying season. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.88 percent from 6.94 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.73 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH INSURANCE

Cigna cuts deal with makers of obesity drugs to keep prices down

Cigna has struck deals with obesity drug makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that aim to widen coverage by limiting how much employer-sponsored health plans have to pay for the medicines. The agreements by the company’s pharmacy benefits manager are part of a pitch to employers alarmed by spiking costs for popular new weight-loss treatments including Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound. Cigna says its program will limit spending increases for the class of drugs, known as GLP-1s, to a maximum of 15 percent annually. The company called it the first such financial guarantee on the market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY STORES

Aldi to open 800 stores in the US

Aldi plans to add 800 of its discount grocery stores across the United States in a five-year expansion plan as it looks to capitalize on cost-conscious Americans feeling the pinch at grocery stores. Inflation has led many consumers to change the way they shop. Tired of prices that remain about 19 percent, on average, above where they were before the pandemic, consumers are seeking new avenues to cut down on spending. In grocery stores, they’re shifting away from name brands to store-brand items, switching to discount stores, or simply buying fewer items like snacks or gourmet foods. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Victoria’s Secret stock tumbles on annual forecast

Victoria’s Secret shares plunged as much as 28 percent, the most on record, after the beleaguered lingerie maker’s full-year sales guidance fell short of analysts’ expectations. Underscoring the retailer’s struggle to gain relevance with customers, the company said Wednesday it expects net sales of $6 billion this year, weaker than last year. Thursday’s share decline is Victoria’s Secret’s largest since its July 2021 initial public offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has been highlighting strong performance in its international business, where total sales grew about 24 percent in the fourth quarter. But that segment makes up less than 10 percent of the overall business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

German transportation system hit by strikes again

Millions of travelers across Germany were affected by strikes again on Thursday after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions. Around 80 percent of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were canceled as train drivers went on strike. Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning. The strikes led to traffic jams in cities and on highways, a shortage of share and rental cars, and plane passengers trying to desperately rebook flights to reach their destinations. Students arrived late for school and employees struggled to arrive on time for work as millions who usually rely on commuter trains found themselves stranded or stuck in traffic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WI-FI

Xfinity internet customers getting faster speeds

Xfinity internet customers in Massachusetts who subscribe to Connect, Connect More, Fast, and Prepaid services are now receiving faster speeds at no additional cost. Through this speed boost, new and existing customers can take advantage of the following speed increases: Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps; Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps; Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps; Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps. — GLOBE STAFF

RECALL

FDA says cinnamon sold in discount stores has high lead levels

Ground cinnamon sold by US discount retailers is contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded, federal health officials said Wednesday. The US Food and Drug Administration said cinnamon sold by stores including the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar contains lead at levels that could be unsafe for people, particularly children, with prolonged exposure to the spice. The agency urged suppliers to recall the products voluntarily. Cinnamon products included in the agency’s safety alert include the La Fiesta brand sold by La Superior and SuperMercados; Marcum brand sold by Save A Lot stores; MK brands sold by SF Supermarket; Swad brand sold by Patel Brothers; El Chilar brand sold by La Joya Morelense; and Supreme Tradition brand sold by Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CAR RENTALS

Hertz hires Stripe to process payments

Hertz reached an agreement with Stripe Inc. for the processing of customer payments for its global car-rental business, adding to the financial-technology firm’s roster of clients that also includes Amazon and Uber. Stripe will process payments for the rental-car company’s in-person bookings at around 3,000 corporate-owned Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as online reservations, according to a statement Thursday. As part of the deal, Stripe also will add Apple Pay for customers using the Hertz app and website. — BLOOMBERG NEWS