As local employers struggle to find workers, taking the temperature of the job market

“Hiring is more difficult now than it’s ever been,” said Ryan Barrett, CEO of ORAM Cybersecurity Advisors in Needham.

US employers kicked hiring into high gear in December and January , signing on workers at a pace that blew past even the rosiest forecasts. With demand high, competition for the most qualified workers was stiff.

But the Labor Department’s employment report coming out on Friday will show whether the scramble for workers carried into February. The Federal Reserve will scrutinize the data as it weighs when to lower interest rates.

The forecast: The economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs last month, according to the median estimate of forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg. That would mark a drop from the average of 343,000 new jobs in the previous two months, a back-to-back blowout that stoked concern the economy was running hot and might rekindle inflation.

“The February jobs report should assuage fears of reaccelerating economic growth and inflation,” Lydia Boussour, senior economist at Ernst & Young, said in a note on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent last month, while year-over-year growth in average hourly wages slowed to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent in January.

Why it matters: Federal Reserve officials have been waiting for economic growth to moderate and inflation to ease further before cutting interest rates. A slowdown in hiring would be a sign of such moderation. In December, central bankers projected that the economy would expand by 1.4 percent this year, down from 2.5 percent in 2023.

Rate cuts “really will depend on the path of the economy,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Lowering borrowing costs will “likely be appropriate” later this year, he said, “if the economy evolves broadly as expected.”

Stepping back: The Fed’s preferred inflation measure fell to an annualized rate of 2.8 percent in January from a post-pandemic peak of 5.5 percent in March 2022. But the price gauge — called the personal consumption expenditures index excluding food and energy — remains above its 2 percent target.

The improving inflation picture has come with only a minimal impact on employment — the long shot “soft landing” that the Fed has been aiming for. The jobless rate was 3.7 percent last month, up just three ticks from 3.4 percent in January 2023 and not far from historical lows.

Employment growth slowed to an average of 215,000 jobs a month in the second half of last year from 296,000 a month in the first half. But that’s still above the level the Fed estimates is necessary to bring inflation down to 2 percent.

Powell acknowledged the fine line the Fed is trying to walk.

Lowering rates “too soon or too much could result in a reversal of progress we have seen in inflation and ultimately require even tighter policy to get inflation back to 2 percent,” he said, while cutting rates “too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

Economists expect the Fed to reduce its benchmark lending rate — currently in the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent — by a quarter percentage point four times this year, starting in June.

The local view: Massachusetts employers say the job market here is uncomfortably tight. Unemployment is below the national average and the number of available workers hasn’t recovered from a sharp drop during the pandemic.

“Employers are continuing to struggle” to hire tech workers, said Tricia Canavan, chief executive officer of Tech Foundry, a Springfield organization that trains entry-level employees for the IT industry.

Final thought: There are hints the local job market is loosening up.

According to the Fed’s Beige Book, a periodic assessment of business conditions based on conversations with local contacts, hiring was mixed and wage growth was moderate across New England.

“Staffing industry contacts saw ongoing declines in sign-on and retention bonuses, as well as a trend away from remote work arrangements — all of which pointed to an increase in employer bargaining power,” the Fed said. “Hiring plans for the rest of 2024 called for only modest increases in employment, and wage increases were expected to be moderate.”

That’s a Goldilocks outlook — not too hot, not too cold.

On Friday we may have a better idea whether that outlook is realistic.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.