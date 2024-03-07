New England Comics to close Coolidge Corner store after 35 years

It’s not quite the death of Superman, but some local comic book fans are surely in mourning after local chain New England Comics said it will close its shop in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner after 35 years in business there.

The company cited “rising costs and declining sales” in an undated post on its website announcing the March 21 closure of the Harvard Street store, and it thanked “all our customers who have shopped in this store since it opened in 1989.”

“Please remember NEC has four other viable stores, none of which we plan to close, all ready and eager to serve your collecting needs,” the company said. Its remaining locations are in Brockton, Malden, Norwood, and Quincy. The company previously closed stores in Allston and in Harvard Square.