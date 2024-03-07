In a new star-powered ad, Titan Casket would kill to end daylight saving time

The clip, starring newly minted “brand ambassador” David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer,” “Dune”), has a simple message: Administer the last rites to the “fall back, spring forward” routine, once and for all.

The funerary company, which over the last several years has become the coffin provider of choice for star-studded Hollywood productions, released an anti-daylight-saving-time video on social media Thursday in collaboration with Maximum Effort, the production and marketing company founded by actor Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey.

As Americans prepare to lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning with the start of daylight saving time, Methuen-based Titan Casket is vying to put an end to the biannual clock reset so we can all “rest in peace” — even if it means a slowdown in their business.

The 53-second ad finds a vampiric Dastmalchian in a macabre church setting, standing in front of one of Titan’s green Orion caskets ($1,399, if you care to know) as clocks tick ominously around him. Dressed to kill in black sequins, he cites statistics from bone-chilling studies: Setting clocks forward an hour every March has been associated with an increase in heart attacks and fatal car crashes, potentially due to the disruption to human sleep patterns.

“And for what? Farmers?” Dastmalchian mocks. “At Titan Casket, we obviously have an interest in you dying, but we can wait.”

He then directs viewers to burydaylightsavings.com, a website Titan and Maximum Effort built for the campaign that allows people to ”join the effort to put our national nuisance six feet under” by contacting their elected officials and urging them to end DST.

“Help us put this ancient ritual out of its misery . . . and enjoy life,” he says. “We’re playing the long game here. What are you going to do, not die?”

The ad, according to Titan’s chief operating officer Joshua Siegel, comes 16 months after the company started conversations on possible collaborations with Maximum Effort, which has made spots for brands such as Kraft Heinz and Match, as well as Reynolds’s own projects, including Aviation Gin and the “Deadpool” franchise.

Maximum Effort approached Titan with the idea for this specific video late last year, Siegel said, but it came to fruition over the past three weeks, from the shoot in Los Angeles, to the editing work, to the rollout just in time for “spring forward.” Titan also enlisted its newly hired creative director Elan Gale, a longtime producer on “The Bachelor” franchise, to “help get this produced and over the line,” said Siegel.

”It took a long time to find the right way to collaborate, given that they work with a lot of very large companies and that we’re a very small one,” he said. “But this one came together.”

Maximum Effort cofounder Dewey said in an email that the premise for the ad emerged after seeing the bleak data about the adverse effects of daylight saving time, and a desire to bring more attention to the issue.

“We genuinely feel like more people should know the downside of daylight savings,” Dewey said. “From there, we tried to think of brands who could naturally take a position on daylight savings. Titan caskets was the first one that came to mind!”

It’s not the company’s first time in the spotlight: Its star turn came in 2022, when Taylor Swift climbed out of one of Titan’s copper-colored coffins in the music video for her song “Anti-Hero.” Titan’s other A-list cameos include appearances in the Apple TV+ hit “Severance” and the HBO miniseries “The Plot Against America.”

Massachusetts-based Titan Casket had a cameo in the music video for the Taylor Swift song "Anti-Hero" Screengrab via YouTube

However, it was the healthy dose of gallows humor that drew the company to the daylight saving concept.

”We try to normalize conversations around death and dying,” said Scott Ginsberg, cofounder and CEO of Titan. “I think doing something like this adds a little levity and makes it easier for people to discuss it.”

Since the company launched in 2016, its calling card has been its direct-to-consumer business, which sells caskets, urns, and other products at lower prices than funeral homes typically offer. Titan also offers a “pre-planning” option, where customers can put down money for a casket ahead of time (“buy now, die later,” is the tagline, said Siegel).

With this ad, Titan joins the chorus of voices advocating for the demise of the sunlight-robbing routine, both on the federal and state levels. Two bills on Beacon Hill last fall would have done away with daylight saving time in Massachusetts, either by keeping us in Atlantic Standard Time year-round or placing us permanently in Eastern Standard Time. Neither really saw the light of day.

“It’s completely antiquated,” said Dewey. “It’s one of the few things that everybody seems to agree on right now, and we love bringing people together. Plus, there are not that many events that unite us all in that we all do them.”

Siegel said he hopes this ad is just the beginning of Titan’s creative endeavors, including more with Maximum Effort. Dewey said the feeling is mutual.

“Working with Titan is certainly on our bucket list,” he said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.