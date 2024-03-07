3 stars with New England ties make Forbes highest-paid actors of 2023 list

A trio of stars with New England roots had a very profitable 2023.
Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid actors on Wednesday, and coming in at the top spot is Adam Sandler. The actor and comedian, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., made a whopping $73 million in 2023 thanks to his mega-deal with Netflix.
Sandler signed a $250 million four-picture deal with the streamer in 2014, which was extended in 2020. The actor’s films have been a hit for Netflix so far, with the company claiming that subscribers spent more than half a billion hours in the first half of 2023 watching his movies, including his back catalog of comedies that is now licensed to Netflix.
Sandler wasn’t the only New England-bred star to make the list, as Cambridge natives Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also scored spots. Damon came in at No. 4 with $43 million, tying him with “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, Affleck came in at No. 9 with $38 million.
Damon, who starred in last year’s “Air” opposite Affleck (who also directed the film), also appeared in last summer’s hit “Oppenheimer.” Both men are co-founders of their production company, Artists Equity, which recently partnered with Dunkin’ on their viral DunKings campaign.
Check out the full list below:
1. Adam Sandler ($73 million)
2. Margot Robbie ($59 million)
3. Tom Cruise ($45 million)
4. Ryan Gosling ($43 million) — tie
4. Matt Damon ($43 million) — tie
6. Jennifer Aniston ($42 million)
7. Jason Statham ($41 million) — tie
7. Leonardo DiCaprio ($41 million) — tie
9. Ben Affleck ($38 million)
10. Denzel Washington ($24 million)
Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.