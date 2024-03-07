fb-pixelAdam Sandler tops Forbes highest-paid actors of 2023 list Skip to main content

3 stars with New England ties make Forbes highest-paid actors of 2023 list

How do you like them Benjamins?

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated March 7, 2024, 26 minutes ago
This composite photo shows actor Adam Sandler (left) in Berlin on Feb. 21, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (right) at the premiere of "The Leisure Class" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2015.Ebrahim Noroozi/AP; Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

A trio of stars with New England roots had a very profitable 2023.

Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid actors on Wednesday, and coming in at the top spot is Adam Sandler. The actor and comedian, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., made a whopping $73 million in 2023 thanks to his mega-deal with Netflix.

Sandler signed a $250 million four-picture deal with the streamer in 2014, which was extended in 2020. The actor’s films have been a hit for Netflix so far, with the company claiming that subscribers spent more than half a billion hours in the first half of 2023 watching his movies, including his back catalog of comedies that is now licensed to Netflix.

Sandler wasn’t the only New England-bred star to make the list, as Cambridge natives Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also scored spots. Damon came in at No. 4 with $43 million, tying him with “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, Affleck came in at No. 9 with $38 million.

Damon, who starred in last year’s “Air” opposite Affleck (who also directed the film), also appeared in last summer’s hit “Oppenheimer.” Both men are co-founders of their production company, Artists Equity, which recently partnered with Dunkin’ on their viral DunKings campaign.

Check out the full list below:

1. Adam Sandler ($73 million)

2. Margot Robbie ($59 million)

3. Tom Cruise ($45 million)

4. Ryan Gosling ($43 million) — tie

4. Matt Damon ($43 million) — tie

6. Jennifer Aniston ($42 million)

7. Jason Statham ($41 million) — tie

7. Leonardo DiCaprio ($41 million) — tie

9. Ben Affleck ($38 million)

10. Denzel Washington ($24 million)

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.

