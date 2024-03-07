3 stars with New England ties make Forbes highest-paid actors of 2023 list

A trio of stars with New England roots had a very profitable 2023.

Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid actors on Wednesday, and coming in at the top spot is Adam Sandler. The actor and comedian, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., made a whopping $73 million in 2023 thanks to his mega-deal with Netflix.

Sandler signed a $250 million four-picture deal with the streamer in 2014, which was extended in 2020. The actor’s films have been a hit for Netflix so far, with the company claiming that subscribers spent more than half a billion hours in the first half of 2023 watching his movies, including his back catalog of comedies that is now licensed to Netflix.