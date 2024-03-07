Stargazing and wellness packages, kids’ deals, and Asheville’s new Black heritage trail

Visit Nantucket’s Greydon House — before the summer crowds arrive — and enjoy off-season rates and special stargazing and wellness opportunities. Thanks to a collaboration between the property and the island’s science museum and research center — the Maria Mitchell Association — guests can visit an observatory if their stay coincides with upcoming celestial events. The MMA’s Loines Observatory has an antique 8-inch Alvan Clark telescope, a 24-inch research telescope, a solar telescope, and a sun spotter — perfect options for witnessing the penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25, the total solar eclipse on April 8, and the Lyrid meteor shower April 22-23. The MMA, also home to an aquarium and a second observatory, honors Nantucket native and pioneering female astronomer Maria Mitchell, who was the first American scientist to discover a comet (in 1847), the first female astronomy professor (at Vassar College), and an advocate for educating girls in math and science. Also check out Greydon House’s three-day Lavender Farm Wellness package, available through March 31, which includes a guided four-hour meditation in the remote Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, private yoga, and a two-day juice and veggie cleanse. Rates start at $195 per night (celestial package), $3,600 for two people (wellness package). https://greydonhouse.com

Nantucket’s Greydon House offers special off-season stargazing and wellness opportunities. The three-day Lavender Farm Wellness package, available through March 31, includes a guided four-hour meditation in the remote Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge (pictured here), massage, private yoga, and a two-day juice and veggie cleanse. Daniel Schwartz

Up to two children 17 and younger can get in free at Old Sturbridge Village through April 28 — with a full-price adult. Learn about 19th-century rural New England through this living history village where you can wander around more than 40 period-style buildings including a country store, a printing office, a schoolhouse, and numerous homes. See baby lambs in the fields, chat with working blacksmiths and potters, and visit a water-powered sawmill. Don’t miss Maple Days (March 10 and 15-17), when village staff demonstrate New England-style maple sugaring from the early 1800s, and a Celtic Celebration March 16 and 17 with Irish storytelling and dancing, and a performance by well-known Celtic harpist Cate Mahoney. Admission $30 adults, $28 seniors, $15 college students and (outside of this special) children 4-17, free ages 3 and younger; save $3 per ticket if purchased online. www.osv.org

Clifford W. Cotton II in front of a portrait of his grandfather, E.W. Pearson, on the back of the Burton Street Community Center in West Asheville. Stephan Pruitt Photography

Asheville’s new Black heritage trail

In the early 1990s, poet Frank X. Walker coined the term “Affrilachia” to describe the southern Appalachian region of the Blue Ridge Mountains where Black history has been deeply rooted but significantly erased over time. The new Asheville Black Cultural Heritage Trail in western North Carolina launched two months ago to help showcase and preserve the region’s Black culture. It includes 14 stops in three of the area’s historically Black neighborhoods: Downtown, Southside, and the River Area. Learn about well-known people such as singer-songwriter Nina Simone, who attended boarding school in Asheville (her childhood home will soon be open to the public), and everyday people such as William R. “Seabron” Saxon, who refused to give up his bus seat four years before Rosa Parks. Also visit community landmarks, such as Downtown’s newly renovated YMI Cultural Center, one of the country’s oldest Black community centers. Don’t miss related shops, murals, galleries, and eateries just off the trail, including the new restaurant Good Hot Fish opened by Ashleigh Shanti (a James Beard semifinalist for Rising Star Chef of the Year), which offers “Afro-lachian” cuisine, a blend of traditional southern and foraged mountain ingredients. Consider planning your trip around one of Asheville’s new multicultural festivals that celebrate Black entrepreneurs (May 24-26), Juneteenth (June 19), and the nation’s longest-running Black golf tournament (July, exact date to be determined), now in its 64th year. https://bcht.exploreasheville.com

Eagle Creek’s Ranger XE 3L can be worn around your waist or across your body for easy access and extra security while traveling. Eagle Creek

A handy waist pack for your adventures

Sometimes you just don’t need a full-on backpack for touring a city, going for a walk, or doing a short hike. Eagle Creek’s Ranger XE 3L (3-liter) waist pack holds all your pertinent belongings — phone, wallet, point-and-shoot camera, a guidebook, a few snacks, and your hotel key, for instance — and keeps them close to you. Wear the pack around your waist or across your body for easy access and extra security. It has a padded and breathable mesh back, an adjustable waistband, and a front exterior that’s made with durable weatherproof nylon and polyester to help protect contents even in a light drizzle. The pack has a small, zippered pocket up front — perfect for stashing a small map or some loose change — while the interior has small mesh sleeves to keep pens and other items organized, and a clip for your car or house keys. The waist pack incorporates lockable pulls and is made from 100 percent recycled materials. Eagle Creek also makes a Ranger XE Crossbody pack that holds up to 7 liters, in case you need more space. $39 waist pack, $49 crossbody pack. www.eaglecreek.com/collections/ranger-xe-collection

