I splurged on myself and regret nothing

The bad feelings — of burnout, of a crushing workload and unmanaged stress, of trying (and not always succeeding) to accept what I can’t change — had been building for a long time. No matter what I did, I couldn’t shake them, and they were starting to morph into physical ailments. I needed a reset, and I needed a break from everything.

Let’s just say it: last year was rough. I know I’m not alone in that feeling, but while trying to recover from some tough personal hits — plus living in a world that feels like it’s burning to the ground — I crawled to the end of 2023.

Advertisement

I had been dreaming of going to Canyon Ranch, the luxury spa and wellness retreat in Lenox for decades. But given its cost, it was always a “someday when I’m rich” kind of dream. I priced it out for my birthday weekend: two nights was as much as my rent. But then I looked more closely at the cost. Two nights includes three full days of use of the property’s classes and facilities, a daily credit for a spa service or private class, and all your meals and snacks for the entire time. Even tips are part of the price. When I did the math, it was still a lot, but was less than I would have paid for two nights at a hotel with a nice spa where I’d be paying a la carte for everything.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Still, it took me two full weeks of getting to the “book now” button, only to close the browser window. I took a deep breath and put it on a card.

Breakfast at Canyon Ranch. Julie Tremaine

In my mind, Canyon Ranch was where the well-to-do did Pilates and lounged around with cucumber slices on their eyes. I thought I’d steam in a sauna, soak in a hot tub, read a book, and hopefully feel a little better at the end. The goal was to let my mind be quiet in a place with the bare minimum of distractions.

Advertisement

You can definitely do that, but there can be a lot more to the experience. You can fill your schedule from the robust roster of classes and workshops led by medical doctors and top-tier professionals designed to help you cultivate better balance and whole-body wellness. To my surprise, almost everyone I encountered was scribbling notes in workshops, then sitting in the dining room writing and reflecting. A lot of us were there solo (which I strongly recommend, simply for the time to look inward).

Am I fixed? No. But I absolutely feel like positive change is possible. And it all happened by accident.

When I first arrived — they greet you by name as you pull up, your first step into the immersive luxury — I went straight to a massage. I wanted maximum relaxation as soon as possible. Then I browsed the 36-page schedule; every hour starting at 8 a.m., there are workouts, mind-body classes, cooking and art instruction, and wellness workshops. If nothing appeals to you, you can use the spa facilities, gyms, or pools, or just relax by a fireplace.

My first workshop was supposed to be “Self-Compassion Is Your Superpower,” exploring “the power of self-compassion, the science behind it, and how to make it part of your everyday life.” But the instructor was sick, so there was a swap: this would be “Building Healthy Habits.” As soon as Dr. Laura Christoph started talking, I knew I was where I needed to be. “Close your eyes and envision yourself at this time next year,” she said. “What do you want that to look like?”

Advertisement

The author used her time at the resort to read, reconnect, and reset. Julie Tremaine

“I feel better.” The words came without a second’s pause. “I have more energy.”

There are three things I prize most about time to myself: yoga, personal writing, and reading for pleasure. I do none of them, ever, even though they make me feel so good. In between all of the pressures and demands of daily life, my personal wellness is consistently my lowest priority.

Dr. Christoph detailed the process of establishing a healthy habit, using a “cue” you already do that you can tie to the habit, and a reward for having done it. It sounded so simple, and seemed so obvious — but before that moment, it had truly never occurred to me that there were steps and strategies involved in positive change. In my head it was always “you should do this,” then “you failed, do better” on constant repeat. That workshop was exactly what I needed to hear, and laid the foundation for everything else I chose over the weekend.

I did all the other things I wanted to do at Canyon Ranch: yoga and workouts, a cooking demonstration, workshops in mindfulness and health, hours in the spa. Without my computer and my phone, I read two books in three days. (They were short.)

Advertisement

On New Year’s Eve, spiritual wellness provider Dan Marko led an intention-setting ceremony. On one paper, we wrote down everything we wanted to leave behind in 2023 (some of mine: “unmanageable lists,” “feeling like a failure,” “wishing the past were different”). On another, everything we wanted to cultivate in 2024 (“unplugging,” “exploring far and wide,” “celebrating the people I care about”). One by one, we threw them into the fire. The act of burning and releasing the negative, and then welcoming the positive, was powerful, even if its only real value was getting me to take a serious emotional inventory.

Yoga on the lawn at Canyon Ranch. Handout

Many people there were working to overcome loss or difficult change, the normal life stuff that’s really hard but we don’t spend enough time talking about. To those of us, Marko said, “You can have a life full of love, prosperity, and happiness in 2024, but it’s going to be different. Accepting that is hard. It takes courage. So be kind to yourself in this process, because you are doing hard work.”

My last workshop was “Design Your Wellness Plan,” my second with Dr. Christoph. I told her that I felt like if I could do my few simple things every day, I could combat my burnout and feel better enough to get healthier habits into place, like more exercise, meal prepping, and space for mindfulness. We devised a simple plan and tied it to my existing routine. The biggest game changer has been putting a block on my non-essential phone apps until 10 a.m. Now, I can’t roll over and check my email first thing in the morning, immediately putting myself into work and stress mode. Instead, I spend 10 minutes stretching and waking up for the day, and 10 minutes with my notebook over my morning cup of coffee. It forces me to check my anxiety and start the day in a calmer way. So far, I’m consciously trying to carry that calm with me through the day, and I think it’s helping.

Advertisement

It’s a good start. It will get even better.

Julie Tremaine can be reached at write@julietremaine.com.