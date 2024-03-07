Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open a trio of scoop shops; Greenway food trucks roll into town on April 1

They’re known for wild and wacky limited-edition experiments, from Kraft mac-and-cheese to Hidden Valley Ranch, as well as classic flavors such as praline butter cake and a much-loved vanilla bean. They also sell a big variety of vegan scoops.

COMING SOON : New York sensation Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open a trio of scoop shops in the Boston area, starting this spring. They’ll begin with Chestnut Hill (55 Boylston St.), followed by the Seaport (131 Seaport Blvd.), and Harvard Square (1 Brattle Square).

CLOSINGS: East Boston’s Seabiscuit (256 Marginal St.) is closing. Owner Andrew Platt and his wife, Greta, took over the old KO Catering & Pies space in 2021, branching out from their Somerville shop, Biscuit, to serve savory, comforting pies: lamb shank, cheeseburger, beef stew. But now the duo will enter the corporate world.

“My wife and I are taking corporate jobs. We’re exhausted after 20 years of running our own businesses. It takes a toll,” he says.

Fittingly, they’ll sign off on Thursday, March 14: Pi Day.

Jumpin' Jack Flash tacos from Vessel. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

OPENINGS: Studio Allston Hotel (1234 Soldiers Field Road) welcomes Craft Food Halls on Thursday, March 21. The high-tech, fast-casual food hub, with a focus on virtual ordering and customization, is home to Project X (pizza), Sousviderie (sous-vide entrees, burgers, and wraps), and Vessel (salads, grain bowls, and tacos). There’s also a pour-your-own beer and wine wall.

Davis Square’s Kong Dog, specializing in next-level corn dogs (spaghetti dogs, Dorito dogs, Hot Cheeto dogs), has expanded to serve Korean street food in the same location (236 Elm St.). Kong Pocha calls itself an “indoor street tent,” and it serves sausage-and-Spam soup, Korean-style pork cutlets, pork stew, simmered rice cakes, and lots more. Visit Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m.

FOOD TRUCKS: The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy launches its 2024 food truck program on Monday, April 1, with 25 vendors. New this year: Bees and Thank You, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Hometown Poke, Mr. Gourmet, North East of the Border, Smoke Food Truck, Tandoor and Curry on Wheels, Vita Gelato, and Zaaki.

A burger from Daddy's Bonetown Burgers.

You’ll also find old favorites like Bibim Box, Chicken and Rice Guys, Cookie Monstah, Gogi on the Block, Indulge India, Jamaica Mi Hungry, Moyzilla, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paisani, Revelry, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Sweet Bubble, Tacos Calleteco, Tenoch, Vaz & Mac, and Wanderlust.

Find them weekdays at Dewey Square Park and Rowes Wharf Plaza to start, with later debuts for Trillium Garden on the Greenway, The Rings Fountain at Milk Street, The Greenway at State Street, The Greenway Carousel, and the North End at Hanover Street. Mark your calendar for the 2024 Greenway Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 4, starting at 11 a.m.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.