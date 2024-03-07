The consulate general of Canada on roundabouts, chocolate, and the value of traveling

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? There are so many places I want to explore including countries like Italy and Croatia, but I would have to say that right now I am excited to explore New England. Having never spent any time in this part of the United States, I am looking forward to hiking, kayaking, biking, and exploring museums, theaters, and getting to know the people in this region. Being a coastal person, the ocean is paramount for me, so seeing the coast, the beaches, [and] the communities that depend on the ocean is an important piece of my travel itinerary in the next four years.

She has had many impressive professional titles, but at the end of the day, Bernadette Jordan, the new consulate general of Canada in Boston, said she sees herself as a relationship builder. “That has been my career path, whether it was in fund development, whether it was in community news, whether it was in politics … my forte has been building relationships,” said Jordan, 60. “I like people. I like to hear people’s stories and what drives them, makes them tick, their interests. … I find people fascinating and I like to get to know them. I think that really has helped me in building those relationships that have driven my career over the last 40 years.” The Montreal native, who was raised in Nova Scotia, is a former member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets in Canada and served as a minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. She succeeds Rodger Cuzner in the four-year stateside appointment. She said that one of her main objectives in her new position is to foster a continued positive relationship between Canada and the United States — especially in the New England region — and “open doors to help facilitate trade discussions.” Keeping Canada “front and center” in discussions is of particular importance during an election year, she noted. Jordan, a mother of three — Mason, 32, Reggie, 30, and Isaac, 25 — said she is getting settled into her Copley Square office and her new home in Wellesley and is looking forward to exploring New England and getting to know people in the region’s six states. We caught up with Jordan, who, with her husband, David, a financial consultant, has a 2-year-old rescue pup, Alfie (whose breed she said is “100 percent good boy”), to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? My mother lives in Scotland. As soon as restrictions were lifted, I went to see her. It had been nearly three years at that point since she had had any family members able to visit her, so that was the first place I headed.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? This would depend on the trip. I have done both. Sometimes it’s easy for me to do it on my own because I know exactly what I want and how to get it. Other times, I prefer to work with a travel agent who takes away the guesswork. It’s also important to me that if I am going to a new place that I am not familiar with, I have a touch point at home to help guide me through any challenges.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Not sure I could do totally unplugged, but I do tend to use tech a lot less when I am on vacation.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Driving in Ireland … not something I would want to do again. Narrow roads, lots of roundabouts, and driving on the opposite side of the road led to a lot of stress-inducing drives. Beautiful country and I loved every minute of being there, but not sure I will venture driving there again.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I would say it depends on the vacation. I have been to places in the Caribbean where I just wanted to sit on the beach with a book for a week and not think about anything. I have been to countries in Europe and the UK where I hiked, explored, got lost, and enjoyed. I have also traveled to remote northern communities in Nunavut [territory in Canada] and that was a real learning experience. So, I guess it depends on what I want at the time.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? Vacation reading is very different from regular reading. I tend to go for lighter reads on vacation. There’s always a great suggestion or two in the annual Canada Reads competition.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I would prefer not to travel with a celebrity at all. The whole point of a vacation is to relax and unwind. Traveling with someone who is always in the spotlight would not be a relaxing vacation.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? A guidebook to the area they are going written by a local travel writer, a phrase book if the language is an issue, and, for my kids, the numbers of the local Canadian embassy in the event of an emergency — that’s the mom talking. Also a phone gift card to make calls no matter where they are. Again, the mom talking.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? The answer is always chocolate, although that’s not necessarily the best travel snack since it can melt and make a mess.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I was able to travel to Whitehorse, the capital of northwest Canada’s Yukon territory, and went to a glass-blowing studio. I love blown glass and collect it from anywhere in the world that I travel, but this was extra special because I got to blow the glass myself there.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I don’t usually use one. I talk to people who have been to places I want to go then just research on the web and decide where I want to go.

What has travel taught you? There is so much value in traveling, not so much as a tourist, but as a traveler … getting off the beaten path and finding things not on the “must-see” map. Being open to trying new cultural experiences and food.

What is your best travel tip? Don’t look back on your life and say, “I wish I would have.” Don’t put things off; there’s never a right time. Stop making excuses and go on that trip.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.