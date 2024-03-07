30 top plays, concerts, book and arts events around New England this spring

Each year, we ask the Globe’s arts critics and writers to share their most anticipated picks for spring dance, theater, fine arts, classical music, and book events across New England. Here’s a look at this year’s highlights.
THEATER PRODUCTIONS
By Don Aucoin
‘Mrs. Krishnan’s Party’
The audience is invited onstage in this comedy by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis. Mrs. Krishnan (Kalyani Nagarajan) is awaiting the return home of her son from college. But, without her knowledge, her tenant, James (Justin Rogers), has invited some people over to celebrate the Hindu festival of Onam. And strangers — that is, us in the audience — keep showing up at Mrs. Krishnan’s corner shop. Production by Indian Ink Theatre Company.
Advertisement
When: March 27-April 7
Where: Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington Street, Boston
Details: 617-824-8400, artsemerson.org
‘The Far Country’
In dramas such as The Chinese Lady and The Heart Sellers, playwright Lloyd Suh has incisively explored the Asian-American immigrant experience. Suh’s The Far Country, set in the early 20th century, delves into the details of the journeys by emigrants from China to San Francisco, illustrating the corrosive effects the Chinese Exclusion Act continued to have on individual lives decades after its passage. Directed by Ralph B. Peña.
When: April 26-May 18
Where: Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel Street, New Haven
Details: 203-432-1234, yalerep.org
‘Gatsby’
Next year will mark the centennial of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s still-resonant novel of reinvention, doomed love, and the insidious power of national myth. In the runup to that anniversary, there will be not one but two musical adaptations ticketed for Broadway this year. Gatsby will have its world premiere at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater, with music by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine and Thomas Bartlett, a.k.a. Doveman, lyrics by Welch, and a book by Martyna Majok, a Pulitzer Prize winner for Cost of Living. Directed by Rachel Chavkin.
Advertisement
When: May 23–July 21
Where: American Repertory Theater, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge
Details: 617-547-8300, americanrepertorytheater.org
‘A Strange Loop’
It doesn’t get much more meta than Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical about Usher (Kai Clifton), a gay Black writer who is writing a musical about a gay Black writer who is writing a musical about a gay Black writer. Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent. Choreography by Taavon Gamble. Music direction by David Freeman Coleman. Coproduction by SpeakEasy Stage Company and Front Porch Arts Collective.
When: April 26-May 25
Where: Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center For The Arts, 527 Tremont Street, Boston
Details: 617-933-8600, speakeasystage.com, frontporcharts.org
‘2.5 Minute Ride’
Lisa Kron’s emotionally charged, Obie-winning, autobiographical solo play weaves together her wrenching trip with her father to Auschwitz, where his parents were killed; her family’s annual excursion to an Ohio amusement park, where her father can’t get enough of riding on the roller coaster; and her brother’s marriage to a woman he met on the Internet. Featuring Lena Kaminsky as Kron. Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass.
When: May 30-June 23
Where: Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, Hartford
Details: 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org
‘Manning’
There are touches of surrealism in Benjamin Benne’s dark comedy about loss and the difficulty of expressing grief. Two brothers return home after their mother dies and find their father inconsolable. The three of them spread her ashes in the family’s backyard garden. Then, a giant zucchini materializes overnight. And it seems to have a heartbeat. Directed by Alex Keegan.
Advertisement
When: June 5-16
Where: Portland Stage, 25A Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine
Details: 207-774-0465, portlandstage.org
VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITS
By Murray Whyte
Hallyu! The Korean Wave
Popular culture from South Korea has been exploding in recent years (if you haven’t heard of Parasite, Squid Game, or BTS, maybe stop here). Exploring its rapid rise to global prominence is this exhibition, which combines art, fashion, music, drama, and technology to provide a closer look at a little country with expansive global cultural import.
When: March 24-July 28
Where: Museum Of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Avenue
Details: 617-267-9300, mfa.org
Firelei Báez
The Institute of Contemporary Art is again ground zero for a first-ever North American museum career survey with this expansive showcase of the work of Dominican-born Báez (the last one, with Simone Leigh, became the US entry to the Venice Biennale in 2022). Báez is no stranger to the ICA, having created the immersive sculptural installation for its Watershed in 2021. Báez’s survey will examine the deliberate elisions of history in the Colonial era — or, as the ICA director puts it, her embrace of “the role of art in understanding gaps in the historical record.”
When: April 4-September 2
Where: Institute Of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston
Details: 617-478-3100, icaboston.org
‘The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans’
This show of work from almost 50 living artists, from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., is a landmark in many ways: It’s the first exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art created by the museum in more than 70 years, and it comes at a time when recognition and respect for Native American culture, long overdue, is finally becoming a reality.
Advertisement
When: April 19-September 15
Where: New Britain Museum Of American Art, 56 Lexington Street, New Britain, Connecticut
Details: 860-229-0257, nbmaa.org
‘Kathia St. Hilaire: Invisible Empires’
The latest in an ongoing slate of summer contemporary art exhibitions at the Berkshires’s venerable Clark Art Institute, St. Hilaire combines printmaking, painting, collage, and weaving to craft vibrant tableaux that express her Haitian heritage and the legacies of colonialism and diaspora her parents carried with them to the United States before she was born.
When: May 11-September 22
Where: Clark Art Institute, 225 South Street, Williamstown
Details: 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu
‘Noé Martínez: The Body Remembers’
The imprint of the ages on his DNA is of primary concern to Martínez, a Mexico-based artist of Indigenous Huastecan descent. That extends from his ancestors to the deep traumas of colonial repression, genocide, and the remarkable resilience that, despite it all, has kept their culture alive in the present. Centered on traditional materials such as clay, which predate colonial contact, Martínez evokes an ancient culture with memory brought to life in material gesture.
When: March 13-June 16
Where: Rose Art Museum At Brandeis University, 415 South Street, Waltham
Details: 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose
‘Jeremy Frey: Woven’
Frey, a seventh-generation Passamaquoddy basket maker, is a leading light in recasting traditional Indigenous art as vibrant, contemporary, and an expression of culture both ancient and living. This, his first museum survey — and the first such exhibition of a Wabanaki artist in an American museum, ever — will showcase how his unique vision has gathered up long-held knowledge from a distant place and continues to push it headlong into the future.
Advertisement
When: May 24-September 15
Where: Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine
Details: 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org
CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERTS
By David Weininger
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Fresh from announcing an evergreen contract extension with music director Andris Nelsons, the city’s flagship orchestra charges into spring with a bevy of notable programs, including concerts devoted to the legacy of jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter (March 21-23) and French composer Olivier Messiaen’s epic Turangalîla Symphony (April 11-14).
Where: Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
Details: 888-266-1200, bso.org
Council
This newly formed duo features two musicians with omnivorous taste and an impatience with genre boundaries: Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto and American composer Gabriel Kahane. They’ll perform a collaboratively written song cycle, as well as works that range from Bach to Scandinavian folk music.
When: May 9
Where: Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass Moca Way, North Adams
Details: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org
Nathalie Joachim
Joachim, a Haitian-American flutist, singer, and composer, creates musical narratives that bridge cultures and identities. In this performance presented by Celebrity Series of Boston Stave Sessions, she’ll perform music from her new album, Ki moun ou ye (“Who are you?” in Creole), an exploration of her connection to her family’s ancestral land in Haiti.
When: March 20
Where: Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville
Details: 617-482-6661, crystalballroomboston.com
Symphony NH
New Hampshire Concerto, a collaborative composition by students from Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire, leads off an intrepid concert by the orchestra, which recently celebrated its centennial. A concerto for electric harp and Dvořák’s popular New World symphony are also among the offerings.
When: April 20
Where: Keefe Center for the Arts, 117 Elm Street, Nashua, New Hampshire
Details: 603-595-9156, symphonynh.org
Palaver Strings / Attacca Quartet
The Portland, Maine-based string ensemble teams up with one of the most innovative string quartets around for a Bay Chamber Concerts program that spans centuries and styles. Works by two noted contemporary composers — Caroline Shaw’s Plan & Elevation and Paul Wiancko’s Only Ever Us — sit alongside Renaissance music by Clemens non Papa and Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings.
When: April 25
Where: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central Street, Rockport, Maine
Details: 207-236-2823, baychamber.org
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
The Green Mountain State band has curated an adventurous program for its “VSO at the Flynn” series, including works by two star contemporary composers: Nico Muhly (the world premiere of Sounding, a piano concerto) and Missy Mazzoli (Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres). Mozart’s Requiem in D minor rounds out the bill.
When: May 4
Where: The Flynn, 153 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont
Details: 802-863-5966, vso.org
BOOK EVENTS
By Francie Lin
Bristol Book Fest
This two-day program is built around a single work of literature — this year’s selection is Moby Dick — but instead of confining the festival to one weekend, the 2024 organizers expanded their offerings to include multiple events in the months leading up to the festival, including a lecture on March 20 by a scholar of maritime history. The fest itself begins with a free keynote by Declan Kiely of the New York Public Library on Friday evening, April 5, and continues with a paid Saturday program of talks and discussion.
When: April 5-6
Where: Colt School (570 Hope Street) and Linden Place (500 Hope Street), Bristol, Rhode Island
Details: 914-645-7009, bristolbookfest.com
Nossrat Yassini Poetry Festival
This celebration of poetry kicks off its inaugural year with an open mic and reception on Friday, April 12. But if you can only attend one day, pick Saturday, which features a full day of panels and readings — poets Camille Dungy and Kweku Abimbola are among the headliners — plus an outdoor poetry carnival and a small press fair. A brunch and reading on Sunday morning close out the weekend.
When: April 12-14
Where: Hamilton Smith Hall at the University of New Hampshire, 95 Main Street, Durham, New Hampshire
Details: 603-862-1313, unhpoetry.com
Boston Comics in Color Festival
New England’s only comic arts festival dedicated to stories by and about people of color returns to the Roxbury Community College campus this year with a full slate of events, including special guest speakers, discussions, and live art demonstrations. The celebration will showcase artists John Jennings, Raeghan Buchanan, Liz Montague, and more.
When: April 20
Where: Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont Street, Boston
Details: comicsincolor.org
Camden Festival of Poetry
Poetry lovers who also love Midcoast Maine can indulge in both at this two-day event, which begins Friday with a talk by poet and podcast host Pádraig Ó Tuama and is followed by an evening open mic. On Saturday, after joining local poets on a morning walk to view their work displayed in windows around the village, partake in an afternoon of readings, music, workshops, and a book fair.
When: May 17-18
Where: Camden, Maine
Details: thepoetscorner.org
Nantucket Book Festival
Nantucket is one of the brightest lights among the state’s literary festivals, with plenty of big-name authors reading in intimate town settings — perfect for fostering the kind of connection at the center of every book lover’s heart. Past authors have included Hernan Diaz, Tiya Miles, and Emma Straub; this year’s author list and schedule will be posted online. Most programming is free; registration and tickets are required for some events.
When: June 13-16
Where: Various locations on Nantucket
Details: nantucketbookfestival.org
Bookstock
A literary gala highlighting the rich cultural landscape of Vermont and New England, Bookstock features three days of writing workshops, children’s programs, and readings — past authors have included Ilyon Woo, Ocean Vuong, and Andy Borowitz — as well as food, music, and a giant tent sale of used and rare books on the Village Green. All events, held in walkable venues throughout charming Woodstock, Vermont, are free.
When: June 21-23
Where: Woodstock, Vermont
Details: bookstockvt.org
DANCE PERFORMANCES
By Karen Campbell
Boston Ballet
In addition to two big story ballets, Cinderella (March 14-24) and Carmen (April 25-May 5), the company’s busy spring season includes a slam bang contemporary program that should top every ballet lover’s list. The Spring Experience program features William Forsythe’s brilliant Blake Works III (The Barre Project), Jiří Kylián’s provocative Bella Figura, and a world premiere by Ken Ossola.
When: May 9-19
Where: Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington Street, Boston
Details: 617-695-6955, bostonballet.org
Ballet RI
The most wide-ranging program from this Providence-based company is the upcoming Off the Charts. Among its three works, Balanchine’s exuberant Who Cares? evokes the dynamic energy of New York City, fueled by the memorable songs of George Gershwin. Trey McIntyre sets his Blue Until June to the bluesy stylings of Etta James, and Katarzyna Kozielska’s pas de deux Ode unfolds to a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
When: March 15-17
Where: Woodman Center, 250 Lloyd Avenue, Providence
Details: 401-353-1129, balletri.org
Monica Bill Barnes & Company
With vivid movement and theatricality, the inventive choreographer has the rare ability to make audiences marvel, laugh out loud, and scratch their heads at the same time. Many Happy Returns, co-created with Robbie Saenz de Viteri, is set at a celebratory party to which we’re all invited.
When: March 25-26
Where: The Atrium at Irving Institute at Dartmouth, 33 Tuck Mall, Hanover, New Hampshire
Details: 603-646-2422, hop.dartmouth.edu
Faye Driscoll
An intrepid choreographer, Driscoll is always provocative. A strikingly original voice in dance, she often integrates movement with objects, the human voice, and all manner of sound. This recent venture presented by Portland Ovations reflects work she’s been developing since before COVID.
When: March 28
Where: Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, Maine
Details: 207-773-3150, portlandovations.org
Vertigo Dance Company
The Celebrity Series of Boston presents the acclaimed Jerusalem-based company in a work that has the potential to resonate strongly with the world today. Artistic director Noa Wertheim’s evening-length MAKOM (the Hebrew word for place) strives to speak to the human condition by dramatizing the ongoing struggle for peace and unity.
When: April 5-6
Where: Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 270 Tremont Street, Boston
Details: 617-482-6661, celebrityseries.org
Newport Contemporary Ballet
With Frames of Mind, the company tackles Alzheimer’s through dance, film, and video. The company’s artistic director and resident choreographer Danielle Genest and choreographer/filmmaker Alex Soares each contribute a half evening of work that explores connections between movement and memory.
When: May 16-18
Where: Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street, Providence
Where: 401-847-4470, newportcontemporaryballet.org
Send comments to magazine@globe.com.