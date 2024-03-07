Death of 75-year-old N.H. man ruled homicide, caused by stab wound, officials say

A 75-year-old Manchester, N.H., man who was found with fatal injuries early Sunday morning died from a stab wound to his chest, officials said.

An autopsy found that the wound was the cause of Vernon Hayford’s death, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Carrie Drake, 54, is charged with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of Vernon Hayford under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing him,” the statement said. She is also charged with resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.