After heavy rains overnight, a flood warning is in effect for parts of central Rhode Island

The highest rainfall totals in the state were observed in Washington and Kent Counties.

Rains from a low-pressure system that arrived Wednesday afternoon should subside around noon, but another tenth- to a quarter-inch of rain and breezy conditions are forecast for Thursday.

Parts of central Rhode Island received more than 2 inches of rain overnight, but the state managed to avoid significant flooding.

Early reports from the National Weather Service show 2.71 inches of rainfall was reported at the University of Rhode Island Peckham Farms in Kingston, with 2.14 inches in Westerly, 2.06 inches in West Warwick, 2.04 inches in Foster, 1.99 inches in Portsmouth, 1.88 inches in Barrington, 1.67 inches in Cumberland, and 1.33 inches in Newport.

The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is forecast to hit moderate flood stage — around 11.6 feet — but the river could crest slightly lower after less-than-expected rainfall totals.

In January, the Pawtuxet River in Cranston crested at 14.13 feet. And during the Dec. 18 storm, the river reached slightly higher levels at 15.11 feet. During the historic floods of 2010, the Pawtuxet rose to 20.8 feet. Major flood stage on the river begins at 13 feet.

A river flood warning for neighborhoods in Warwick, West Warwick, and Cranston is in effect and will remain so until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Affected areas include: Avery Road and Wellington Avenue in Cranston; Pioneer Avenue, River Street, and Bellows Street in West Warwick; and Daisy Street and the lower ends of Canna, Begonia, and Aster streets in West Warwick.

The latest observed river conditions on the Pawtuxet River in Cranston show the river is likely to crest in moderate flood stage following a recent storm March 7, 2024. National Weather Service





